News/Press Releases

“For more than 100 years, the Little Sisters of the Poor have provided compassionate, loving care to countless numbers of elderly and infirmed residents from throughout the Diocese of Scranton.

Although Holy Family Residence is not a Diocesan facility, the Little Sisters have tirelessly fulfilled the mission of the Church by providing for those in need of their care with a particular commitment to serving the poor in an atmosphere of respect, dignity, and love.

While there is sadness that the Sisters will no longer be able to continue their ministry in the Diocese of Scranton, we give thanks for their witness and dedicated service to the people of our region.”

Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton

Press Release from Little Sisters of the Poor Little Sisters of the Poor to withdraw from Holy Family Residence, Scranton, PA

(05/30/2018) – Today the Little Sisters of the Poor announced with sadness, that they will be withdrawing from the Holy Family Residence in Scranton, PA. This morning the Sisters met with the Residents, their families, lay Associates, staff and volunteers sharing their decision.

The Little Sisters have served in the Diocese of Scranton continuously since 1908 when they began their ministry at the Maloney Home, the first Catholic Home dedicated to the care of the elderly poor of Scranton. In September 1976 Holy Family Residence, built on the same property, replaced the Maloney Home.

In making the announcement, Mother Alice Marie, the Little Sisters’ provincial superior, explained: “As part of a strategic plan aimed at strengthening our ministry and bolstering the quality of our religious and community life, we Little Sisters of the Poor have recognized the need to withdraw from a certain number of homes in the United States, while at the same time dedicating our resources to much needed upgrades and reconstruction projects in several others.”

The Little Sisters of the Poor are actively seeking a buyer for the Home with the hope of finding another mission-driven sponsor. They announced that they will provide periodic updates as the transition process proceeds.

In letters to the Residents and their family members, Mother Theresa Louisa, Superior of Holy Family Residence, also offered the Residents the possibility of moving to another Home sponsored by the Little Sister of the Poor. “Know that if you wish to go to any of our other Homes so that you can continue to be part of the Little Sisters’ family, you will be welcomed with open arms.”

Mother Alice Marie concluded the announcement by thanking all those who have supported Holy Family Residence and the Little Sisters of the Poor for so many years. In a special way she thanked the Diocese of Scranton for its leadership in promoting and supporting the mission of the Little Sisters of the Poor for the last 110 years. She assured everyone of the Sisters’ prayers and support throughout the transition period.

For further information, please contact Father Mark Cregan, C.S.C., Esq. at 917.767.2772.