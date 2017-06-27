News/Press Releases

It is with great joy that I offer congratulations and prayers to Bishop-elect Schlert on the occasion of his appointment as the 5th Bishop of the Diocese of Allentown. As a native of the Lehigh Valley, Bishop-elect Schlert is familiar with both the needs and opportunities present within the Diocese of Allentown. His numerous pastoral gifts, when joined with those of the wonderful faithful entrusted to his care, will serve the Church of Allentown well.

Personally, I have come to appreciate Bishop-elect Schlert’s presence in the Province of Pennsylvania as Vicar General of the Diocese of Allentown, as Vice President and a member of the Administrative Board of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, and as a friend. On behalf of the Church of Scranton, I wish him God’s choicest blessings in his service to the Diocese of Allentown.