News/Press Releases

It is with great sadness that I share news of the death of Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, Bishop of Richmond and former Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton. Bishop DiLorenzo died Thursday night, August 17, 2017, following hospitalization earlier in the week.

A native of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Bishop DiLorenzo was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Scranton January 26, 1988, serving for five years until October 12, 1993 when he was appointed Apostolic Administrator and later Bishop of the Diocese of Honolulu. In 2004, Bishop DiLorenzo was appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Richmond.

Bishop DiLorenzo maintained close ties with many in the Diocese of Scranton, visiting the area as recently as earlier this summer. Personally, I will always be grateful for his generous service of the faithful of our local Church as well as for his friendship and support.

On behalf of Bishop Martino, Bishop Timlin, Bishop Dougherty, the clergy, religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Scranton, I offer our deepest sympathy to Bishop DiLorenzo’s family and to the Church of Richmond and prayers for the repose of the Bishop’s soul. May he rest in the peace of the risen Christ.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, DD, JCL

Bishop of Scranton