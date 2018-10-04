News/Press Releases

The St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton will thank hundreds of supporters for enabling it to continue its mission of feeding the needy.

An Appreciation Reception will be held this Wednesday, April 11, from 6-9 p.m. at Genetti’s in Dickson City for contributors to the Kitchen’s annual Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign.

The Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign is the primary means of financial support for the Kitchen, which serves a free daily meal to needy men, women and children, and provides other services. The Kitchen has been providing this service in the community since it opened in 1978.

Each day of the year the facility serves a free, hot, nutritious meal to more than 200 men, women and children. In addition to the traditional daily midday meal, the Kitchen also provides an evening meal on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5‑6 p.m.

In a new outreach program that began in 2015, the Kitchen has partnered with three Lackawanna County parishes to provide free hot meals to those in need within the neighborhoods of those churches. The meals are offered from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick’s Church in Olyphant on Wednesdays, at St. Rose of Lima Parish at that church in Carbondale on Thursdays, and at Christ the King Parish at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Archbald on Tuesdays.

The Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign seeks contributions of $100 or more. This designates the donor as a “host” for a meal. Contributors may then select a date on which they, or someone they designate, will be recognized as a host for that meal.

The 2018 campaign was conducted by the Kitchen’s Advisory Board. Randy Palko served as general chair.

Host‑for‑a‑Day gifts are still being accepted and can be made by calling the Kitchen at 570-342‑5556, ext. 3, or online at www.stfranciskitchen.org, or mail to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton PA 18509.