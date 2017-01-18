News/Press Releases

Catholic Social Services of Monroe County will hold its 15th Annual Valentine’s Celebration for Shepherd’s Maternity Home on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg, PA. This annual event, entitled “A Celebration of Life,” raises awareness in the community of the ongoing dedication of Catholic Social Services to the Respect for Life.

Shepherd’s Maternity Home is a non-denominational facility that provides shelter and caring for homeless, pregnant women and their babies. This year’s event will begin at 2 p.m. with a Social Hour, Hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. Dinner, a silent auction, and music and dancing will follow from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s honoree is Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton. For reservations, event information, or for further information on Shepherd’s Maternity Home and other programs of Catholic Social Services, please email: dbrezna@csswb.org or Phone: (570) 822-7118, ext. 305, from 9 a.m. to noon daily.

