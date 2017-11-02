News/Press Releases

Due to the weather forecast for our region and the many people driving to our event, we are postponing the Shepherd’s Maternity Home Valentine’s Celebration scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, February 12 in Stroudsburg. Our alternate weather date is Sunday, March 12, 2-6 p.m. While this is not something we considered lightly, it is most important that everyone is safe. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you in March!