News/Press Releases

In conjunction with the 150th Anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton, further enhancements to the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton are being made.

Refurbishment of the exterior of the structure was completed last fall. This work included cleaning of the masonry, needed repairs, and restoration of the pediment, bell towers and domes.

Now the second and final phase is about to begin, which will focus on restoration and refurbishment of some aspects of the interior of the Cathedral.

These enhancements include a new baptismal font to be installed in the nave of the church just beyond the vestibule, a nine-foot wooden crucifix to be suspended over the altar, a new altar, tabernacle, cathedra and ambo. All of the new sanctuary furnishings will be crafted in the style of the current Saint Joseph Altar located near the entrance to the sacristy. This altar is the only remaining piece of furnishing original to Saint Peter’s when it was consecrated as the Cathedral for the Diocese of Scranton in 1884.

In addition, a new ambry to display the holy oils blessed during the Chrism Mass, and a new presider’s chair with side chair will be installed. All of the new furnishings are designed to create a reverent liturgical space and visually restore the original architectural style of the sanctuary of the Cathedral.

In addition, the lighting system throughout the Cathedral will be updated and enhanced to include energy efficient LED lighting. A new and improved sound system will be installed. A handicapped accessible restroom will be constructed adjacent to the vestibule at the Wyoming Avenue entrance of the Cathedral as well as handicapped access to the sanctuary area. As a result of these important additions, the Cathedral will now be completely handicapped accessible for all parishioners and visitors.

“As we prepared to address much needed repairs and improvements, along with provisions for the handicapped, we thought it would also be appropriate to mark the celebration of our Sesquicentennial by restoring the focal points for our worship to the original architectural style of the Cathedral. It is my hope that in addition to creating a welcoming environment for all worshippers, these enhancements will prompt a renewed sense of commitment to our faith and an appreciation for the beauty of this cherished sacred space dedicated to glorify God,” said Bishop Joseph C. Bambera.

Current Furnishings To Be Used in Cresco Parish

The current altar, ambo and baptismal font, as well as other items from the Cathedral, are being given to Most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco, which is in the initial stages of constructing a new church.

“These furnishings will contribute greatly to the aesthetic and sacredness of the new church, and will be weaved seamlessly into its worship space,” noted the pastor, Father Gregory Loughney.

“Incorporating these furnishings not only preserves their beauty and sacred function, but also remind us of our unity with the Mother Church of our Diocese,” he said. “We are most grateful to Bishop Bambera for his thoughtfulness and continued support of us here at Most Holy Trinity. This gift will help us significantly reduce the expenses of our new church building.”

“We are pleased that these sacred furnishings will continue to be used in a parish church in our Diocese,” the Bishop said.

Campaign To Support Restoration

In support of the restoration project, the Diocese and the Cathedral of Saint Peter Parish are conducting a fundraising campaign. Naming opportunities are available to those who wish to provide for any of the new sanctuary furnishings, sound system, lighting enhancements and handicapped provisions.

Anyone interested in supporting the Cathedral restoration project may contact Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development, at Jim-Bebla@dioceseofscranton.org or 570-207-2250, for more information.

Masses at Diocesan Pastoral Center During Restoration Work

The restoration project will commence on Monday, June 11, and continue through early fall.

During the restoration period, the daily and weekend Masses that are held in the Cathedral will be celebrated in the auditorium of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, the former Bishop Hannan High School building across the street at 330 Wyoming Avenue.

This will begin on Monday, June 11. The 6:30 a.m. Mass will be celebrated in the Cathedral, and then the 8 a.m. Mass and all Masses thereafter will be celebrated in the Pastoral Center.

The auditorium is air-conditioned and has sufficient seating. Signage will guide worshippers to access the building. Entrance for the daily Masses will be through the parking lot side doors. Weekend Masses can be accessed through both the main and side doors of the building.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the daily Masses and Pontifical Masses as usual.