News/Press Releases

Religious Freedom Week will take place from June 22–29. It begins with the feast day of Saint Thomas More and Saint John Fisher, includes the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist, and ends with the feast of Saints Peter and Paul.

The theme for this year is “Serving Others in God’s Love.” Religious freedom is necessary if the Church is to have the space to continue to serve in areas like education, adoption and foster care, health care, and migration and refugee services.

We encourage Christians to reflect on the importance of religious freedom and we also invite Christians to pray for our brothers and sisters who face intense persecution in other parts of the world.

Religious Freedom Week succeeds the Fortnight for Freedom, and this particular week centers around the feast days of saints who bore particular witness to religious liberty. Although the Fortnight sought to raise awareness of several religious freedom issues, it was associated in many people’s minds with the HHS contraceptive mandate. To be sure, the HHS mandate is still a live issue and still being challenged in several courts, but awareness needs to be raised concerning other important religious freedom issues as well, including legal and policy challenges facing our adoption and foster care services, our migration and refugee services, and other charitable works of the Church.

Through prayer, education, and public action during Religious Freedom Week, we will promote the importance of preserving the essential right of religious freedom, for now and the future, for Catholics and for those of all faiths.

Resources for Religious Freedom Week including bulletin inserts, talking points, a Pray-Reflect-Act series, and social media downloads with the prayer intention of each day, and other religious liberty resources can be found at www.usccb.org/ReligiousFreedomWeek and www.usccb.org/freedom.