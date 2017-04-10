News/Press Releases

The annual Red Mass will be celebrated this Friday, October 6, at 12:10 p.m. in the Cathedral Saint Peter in Scranton.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will be the principal celebrant. The homilist will be Reverend Herbert B. Keller, S.J., interim president of The University of Scranton and rector of the Scranton Jesuit Community.

At this Mass, the Saint Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Scranton will present its third annual Attorney Sheila Flanagan Sheils Memorial Award to a member of the Society for exhibiting the values, steadfast faith and conscience of Saint Thomas More, the patron saint of lawyers, statesmen and politicians. This year’s recipient is Attorney Mary Theresa Gardier Paterson, secretary and general counsel for Marywood University.

Music ministry will be offered by the Scranton Preparatory School Choir.

All are invited to attend the Red Mass. CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the Mass live.

Historically, the Red Mass is attended by judges, lawyers and legislators for the purpose of invoking God’s blessing and guidance in the administration of justice. Its traditional name is derived from the color of vestments worn by the celebrants of the Mass, symbolizing the tongues of fire which indicate the presence of the Holy Spirit. Moreover, the robes of the attending royal judges were, in ancient days, bright scarlet.

For the Diocese of Scranton’s Red Mass, members of the bar associations in the 11 counties that comprise the Diocese and the Diocesan Tribunal staff are invited to participate