News/Press Releases

Primus Technologies is once again supporting tuition assistance for students at St. John Neumann Regional Academy, Williamsport, and at other Diocesan Catholic schools. Primus Technologies Corp., a leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider headquartered in Williamsport, recently donated $300,000 to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Scholarship Tax Credit Program.

“It is our pleasure to contribute to such a worthy cause,” said Chris Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Primus Technologies. “Primus is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Diocese of Scranton in its efforts to offer a quality education to its Catholic school students in Williamsport and throughout the Diocese.”

Primus Technologies has contributed nearly $1.8 million since 2008 to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation.

“On behalf of our Catholic School families, I extend our sincere appreciation to Chris Sullivan and everyone at Primus Technologies for their continued generosity to our Diocesan Scholarship Foundation,” said Monsignor David L. Tressler, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education and Superintendent of Schools.

The Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs provide significant tax credits to businesses in Pennsylvania that contribute to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation. For more information on making a gift through the tax credit program, kindly contact Jim Bebla, Diocesan Director of Development, at (570) 207-2250 or

Jim-Bebla@dioceseofscranton.org.

Primus Technologies is a recognized leader in electronics manufacturing services, providing electronics design and manufacturing solutions to businesses worldwide. Primus Technologies serves industry-leading companies in Aerospace, Defense, Medical, Industrial Automation, Transportation and Telecommunications markets. More information is available at www.primus-tech.com or by calling Chris Sullivan at (570) 321-6281.