News/Press Releases

In conjunction with the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference (PCC), The Catholic Light is participating in a statewide effort to educate people about candidates and their positions on issues important to Catholic voters. Candidates in the May 15, 2018 Primary Election were sent a questionnaire to give them the opportunity to make their positions known on key issues. The answers they provided are listed here for educational purposes only; the PCC and The Catholic Light do not endorse or oppose candidates for political office.

As you review this information, please also consider this excerpt from the U.S. Bishops’ Living the Gospel of Life:

“Any politics of human dignity must seriously address issues of racism, poverty, hunger, employment, education, housing, and health care. Therefore, Catholics should eagerly involve themselves as advocates for the weak and marginalized in all these areas…But being ‘right’ in such matters can never excuse a wrong choice regarding direct attacks on innocent human life. Indeed, the failure to protect and defend life in its most vulnerable stages renders suspect any claims to the ‘rightness’ of positions in other matters affecting the poorest and least powerful of the human community. If we understand the human person as the ‘temple of the Holy Spirit’ — the living house of God — then these latter issues fall logically into place as the crossbeams and walls of that house. All direct attacks on innocent human life, such as abortion and euthanasia, strike at the house’s foundation. These directly and immediately violate the human person’s most fundamental right – the right to life.” From Living the Gospel of Life, No. 22 with original emphasis (Pastoral Statement of the U.S. Catholic Bishops, 1998).

CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF PENNSYLVANIA

The candidates for Governor are Thomas W. Wolf (D), Scott R. Wagner (R), Paul Mango (R) and Laura Ellsworth (R). The candidates for Lieutenant Governor are Michael J. Stack (D), John K. Fetterman (D), Raymond Sosa (D), Kathleen M. Cozzone (D), Nilofer Nina Ahmad (D), Jeffrey A. Bartos (R), Marguerite A. “Peg” Luksik (R), Diana Irey Vaughan (R) and Kathleen Ann Coder (R).

Candidates who did not respond to the survey: For Governor – Thomas W. Wolf (D), Scott R. Wagner (R), and Laura Ellsworth (R); For Lieutenant Governor – Michael J. Stack (D), John K. Fetterman (D), Raymond Sosa (D), Kathleen M. Cozzone (D), Nilofer Nina Ahmad (D), Jeffrey A. Bartos (R), Kathleen Ann Coder (R).

These are the answers from the candidates who did respond:

What is your position on legislation that would provide direct grants to parents to choose the schools that they believe are best suited for their children, including non-public schools?

MANGO (R) SUPPORT

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) SUPPORT

LUKSIK (R) SUPPORT

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

a) I support legalized abortion.

b) I oppose legalized abortion in all circumstances.

c) I oppose legalized abortion, except when the life of the mother is in danger or the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.

MANGO (R) c.*

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) b.

LUKSIK (R) c.*

What is your position on legislation that would add state restrictions to existing federal prohibitions concerning the hiring of undocumented immigrants or providing healthcare or government services to the undocumented immigrant?

MANGO (R) SUPPORT*

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) SUPPORT

LUKSIK (R) SUPPORT*

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

a) Pennsylvania should cut public spending on health and human services programs and provide greater incentives for private non-profit organizations to meet local needs.

b) The state government should provide more funding for public-private partnerships that provide health and human services programs.

c) Pennsylvania’s state and local governments should assume more responsibility for providing health and human services to people in need.

MANGO (R) a.*

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) a.

LUKSIK (R) a.*

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

a) Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination laws for housing, employment and public accommodation should include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” as protected classes, no exceptions.

b) Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination laws for housing, employment and public accommodation should include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” as protected classes, but should contain exceptions in narrow circumstances to protect religious institutions.

c) Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination laws for housing, employment and public accommodation should include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” as protected classes, but should contain exceptions in narrow circumstances to protect religious conscience for business owners.

d) Pennsylvania should not amend its anti-discrimination laws to add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity and expression” as protected classes at this time.

MANGO (R) d.*

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) d.*

LUKSIK (R) d.*

Assuming there is money in the state budget, what is your position on increasing funding for textbooks and instructional materials for non-public school students at the same rate as increases in subsidies for public school students?

MANGO (R) SUPPORT*

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) SUPPORT

LUKSIK (R) DID NOT INDICATE*

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

a) U.S. Congress should maintain federal funding for the Medicaid program to strengthen it as a safety-net for low-income, elderly and disabled people.

b) U.S. Congress should cap federal funding and issue block grants for Medicaid giving more responsibility to the states.

MANGO (R) b.*

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) b.

LUKSIK (R) b.*

What is your position on the death penalty?

MANGO (R) SUPPORT*

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) SUPPORT

LUKSIK (R) DID NOT INDICATE*

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

a) Religious childcare and pre-kindergarten providers should be subject to government review of educational content.

b) Religious childcare and pre-kindergarten providers should follow state standards for health and safety of children, but be free to determine their own educational content based on the teachings of their faith tradition.

c) Religious childcare and pre-kindergarten providers should be free from government regulation.

MANGO (R) b.*

——-

IREY VAUGHAN (R) c.

LUKSIK (R) c.*

*Indicates comments were provided. Due to space constraints, the comments are omitted here. Full responses are available at www.pacatholic.org.

CANDIDATES FOR UNITED STATES SENATE

Here are the responses from Robert P. Casey, Jr. (D) and Louis J. Barletta (R). James J. Christiana, III (R) did not respond. Joseph Vodvarka withdrew from the race.

What is your position on providing a federal tax credit to businesses that donate to scholarship organizations that provide scholarships for middle and low-income students at private and religious schools in grades kindergarten through 12?

CASEY (D) OPPOSE* I do not support such a tax credit. Businesses can already deduct charitable contributions.

BARLETTA (R) SUPPORT

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

a) I support legalized abortion.

b) I oppose legalized abortion in all circumstances.

c) I oppose legalized abortion, except when the life of the mother is in danger or the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.

CASEY (D) c.* I am a pro-life Democrat, which means I am in favor of policies that support women and children before and after birth. This means making a commitment to protect programs like WIC, Pregnant Women Support Act, SNAP, Medicaid, and the Nurse-Family Partnership.

BARLETTA (R) c.

What is your position on legislation that would permit undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States for a number of years, have worked and built a life in our country, and who do not have criminal records to register with the government and take steps to earn legal status?

CASEY (D) SUPPORT

BARLETTA (R) DID NOT INDICATE* Before we discuss what to do with people in our country illegally we must secure our borders, end the diversity visa lottery, end chain migration, and prove to the American people that this problem will not happen again.

What is your position on efforts to pass legislation (i.e., the Federal Employment Non-Discrimination Act) that would make sexual orientation and gender identity or expression protected classes that are equivalent to other protected classes (e.g., race, religion, sex, etc.)?

CASEY (D) SUPPORT

BARLETTA (R) OPPOSE

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

a) Congress should maintain federal funding for the Medicaid program to strengthen it as a safety-net for low-income, elderly and disabled people.

b) Congress should cap federal funding and issue block grants for Medicaid giving more responsibility to the states.

CASEY (D) a.

BARLETTA (R) b.* I support an improved Medicaid program that gives states the flexibility to provide better quality care for those in need.

CANDIDATES FOR UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE

No response from following: Dean Browning (R-7); Matthew Cartwright (D-8); Richard Daugherty (D-7); Gregory Edwards (D-7); Marc Friedenberg (D-12); Judith Herschel (D-12); Daniel Meuser (R-9); Martin Nothstein (R-7); Susan Quick (D-9); Roger Ruggles (D-7); Gary Wegman (D-9); Susan Ellis Wild (D-7); Dennis Wolff (D-9)

What is your position on providing a federal tax credit to businesses that donate to scholarship organizations that provide scholarships for middle- and low-income students at private and religious schools in grades kindergarten through 12?

John Chrin (R-8) Support.

David Clark (D-7) Support.

George Halcovage, Jr. (R-9) Support.

Robert Kuniegel (R-8) Support.

Thomas Marino (R-12) Support.

Douglas McLinko (R-12) Support.

John Morganelli (D-7) Support.

Joseph Peters (R-8) Support.

Scott Uehlinger (R-9) Support. School choice and alternate education must be supported; families have a right to choose the best system for their child.

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

A) I support legalized abortion.

B) I oppose legalized abortion in all circumstances.

C) I oppose legalized abortion, except when the life of the mother is in danger or the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.

John Chrin (R-8) C

David Clark (D-7) A I am against Republicans putting road blocks to have an abortion which is pushing pregnancy into later trimesters. I support Planned Parenthood because they have done well to remove the need for an abortion.

George Halcovage, Jr. (R-9) B I am involved with the ultrasound initiative for crisis pregnancy centers.

Robert Kuniegel (R-8) C I believe that life begins at conception; this is a scientific fact. Inert objects do not grow. For me, this issue does not stand alone from the death penalty and a person’s choice to end one’s own life when all hope of quality in living has disappeared. Society can only gain respect for life if we engage in meaningful discussions, not silly debates where opposing factions refuse to listen to the other side’s position about which position has more merit.

Thomas Marino (R-12) B

Douglas McLinko (R-12) B

John Morganelli (D-7) C I would also add the exception of cases of extreme fetal deformity.

Joseph Peters (R-8) C

Scott Uehlinger (R-9) C Life is sacred and a gift from God. I will support any legislation that continues to chip away at abortion.

What is your position on legislation that would permit undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States for a number of years, have worked and built a life in our country, and who do not have criminal records to register with the government and take steps to earn legal status?

John Chrin (R-8); Oppose. Robust and thorough border security is necessary first.

David Clark (D-7) Support. They should be given a path to citizenship.

George Halcovage, Jr. (R-9) Support.

Robert Kuniegel (R-8) Support. If they are not involved in government assistance programs, and if illegal entry into the United States stops now. Any program that promotes more illegal entry into the United States should not be promoted.

Thomas Marino (R-12) Oppose.

Douglas McLinko (R-12) Oppose. I have proudly sponsored a family through the naturalization process. We need to streamline the immigration process; however, we should not reward those who broke our laws and violated our current immigration policies.

John Morganelli (D-7) Not sure – I would have to see specific legislation.

Joseph Peters (R-8) Support. I support Dreamers and give them special status, but not a pathway to citizenship.

Scott Uehlinger (R-9) Oppose. I would be willing to consider this if, and only if, construction is authorized for a border wall. As the husband and stepfather of legal immigrants, I believe in ending the visa lottery, chain migration, and support the wall!

What is your position on efforts to pass legislation (i.e., the Federal Employment Non-Discrimination Act) that would make sexual orientation and gender identity or expression protected classes that are equivalent to other protected classes (e.g., race, religion, sex, etc.)?

John Chrin (R-8); Oppose.

David Clark (D-7) Support.

George Halcovage, Jr. (R-9) Oppose.

Robert Kuniegel (R-8) Oppose. There is one class under the U.S. Consitituion when it comes to God-given rights and protection of we the people. When we create special classes, it opens the door to discrimination because someone will always create another group that wants special treatment. We need less laws and equal treatment for all.

Thomas Marino (R-12) Oppose.

Douglas McLinko (R-12) Oppose. We should treat each other with respect; but, we do not need to assign special status to individuals on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

John Morganelli (D-7) Support.

Joseph Peters (R-8) Oppose.

Scott Uehlinger (R-9) Oppose. This trend toward “open” sexual orientation is nothing less than an attack on our Christian faith and traditional values. I will fight legislation that takes the prerogatives of the parents away and gives them to the schools.

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

A) Congress should maintain federal funding for the Medicaid program to strengthen it as a safety-net for low-income, elderly and disabled people.

B) Congress should cap federal funding and issue block grants for Medicaid giving more responsibility to the states.

John Chrin (R-8) B

David Clark (D-7) A This issue would be mute if we passed universal health care.

George Halcovage, Jr. (R-9) B It is the state’s obligation to provide for the elderly, disabled and qualified low income citizens.

Robert Kuniegel (R-8) B The U.S. constitution requires that the government help those in need. This is the correct thing to do. States are closer to the problem so the state can better administer the allocation of money. Part of the basic problem is that dependency on government programs creates more dependency and less charity on the local level.

Thomas Marino (R-12) Did not indicate. Medicaid should be available to any American who is in genuine need. Waste, fraud and abuse of these programs hurts all Americans.

Douglas McLinko (R-12) B

John Morganelli (D-7) A

Joseph Peters (R-8) B

Scott Uehlinger (R-9) B I am a strong believer in federalism – state government by its nature is more responsive to the people!

CANDIDATES FOR PENNSYLVANIA STATE REPRESENTATIVE

No response from following: Elisabeth Baker (R-20); Justin Behrens (R-119); John Blake (D-22); Karen Boback (R-117); Rosemary Brown (R-189); Christa Caceres (D-189); Thomas Carlucci (D-112); Randy Castellani (D-112); Robert Castellani (D-112); Martin Flynn (D-113); Tia-Marie Fritz (D-176); Mark Hamilton (R-68); Carrie Heath (D-68); Donna Iannone (D-110); Aaron Kaufer (R-120); Michael Kavulich (D-114); Rebecca Kinney (D-111); Ernest Lemoncelli (R-112); Maureen Madden (D-115); Orlando Marrero (D-139); Gerald Mullery (D-119); Kyle Mullins (D-112); Clinton Owlett (R-68); Airneezer Page-Delahaye (D-83); Edwin Pashinski (D-121); Michael Peifer (R-139); Tina Pickett (R-110); Tarah Probst (D-40); Jack Rader, Jr. (R-176); Adam Rodriguez (D-189); Mario Scavello (R-40); Tarah Toohil (R-116); Dennis Weaver (R-68); Jeff Wheeland (R-83); Claudette Williams (D-176); Gregory Wolovich, Jr. (R-121); John Yudichak (D-14)

What is your position on legislation that would provide direct grants to parents to choose the schools that they believe are best suited for their children, including non-public schools?

Mike Carroll (D-118) Oppose.

Garth Everett (R-84) Support.

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) Support.

Francis McHale (D-112) Oppose.

David Parker (R-115) Oppose.

Frank Scavo (R-22) Support. Vouchers etc. Parental and student choice will help drive performance in education.

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) Oppose.

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

A) I support legalized abortion.

B) I oppose legalized abortion in all circumstances.

C) I oppose legalized abortion, except when the life of the mother is in danger or the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.

Mike Carroll (D-118) C

Garth Everett (R-84) C

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) C

Francis McHale (D-112) B When the mother’s life is in danger, saving her is better than allowing both mother and unborn child to die. If the indirect effect is that the unborn child dies, it is not morally objectionable.

David Parker (R-115) C

Frank Scavo (R-22) C

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) A A woman should be supported in making her health and family decisions.

What is your position on legislation that would add state restrictions to existing federal prohibitions concerning the hiring of undocumented immigrants or providing healthcare or government services to the undocumented immigrant?

Mike Carroll (D-118) Oppose.

Garth Everett (R-84) Support.

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) Support.

Francis McHale (D-112) Oppose.

David Parker (R-115) Oppose.

Frank Scavo (R-22) Support. America first – legal help to legal persons, U.S. law.

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) Oppose.

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

A) Pennsylvania should cut public spending on health and human services programs and provide greater incentives for private non-profit organizations to meet local needs.

B) The state government should provide more funding for public-private partnerships that provide health and human services programs.

C) Pennsylvania’s state and local governments should assume more responsibility for providing health and human services to people in need.

Mike Carroll (D-118) C

Garth Everett (R-84) Did not indicate.

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) B

Francis McHale (D-112) C

David Parker (R-115) B

Frank Scavo (R-22) A Bureacracy has too high of an administrative cost.

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) C

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

A) Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination laws for housing, employment and public accommodation should include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” as protected classes, no exceptions.

B) Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination laws for housing, employment and public accommodation should include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” as protected classes, but should contain exceptions in narrow circumstances to protect religious institutions.

C) Pennsylvania’s anti-discrimination laws for housing, employment and public accommodation should include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” as protected classes, but should contain exceptions in narrow circumstances to protect religious conscience for business owners.

D) Pennsylvania should not amend its anti-discrimination laws to add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity and expression” as protected classes at this time.

Mike Carroll (D-118) B

Garth Everett (R-84) D

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) D

Francis McHale (D-112) B

David Parker (R-115) D

Frank Scavo (R-22) D All persons are equal and can take legal action without adding more classes.

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) A

Assuming there is money in the state budget, what is your position on increasing funding for textbooks and instructional materials for non-public school students at the same rate as increases in subsidies for public school students?

Mike Carroll (D-118) Support.

Garth Everett (R-84) Support.

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) Support.

Francis McHale (D-112) Oppose.

David Parker (R-115) Oppose.

Frank Scavo (R-22) Support.

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) Oppose.

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

A) U.S. Congress should maintain federal funding for the Medicaid program to strengthen it as a safety-net for low-income, elderly and disabled people.

B) U.S. Congress should cap federal funding and issue block grants for Medicaid giving more responsibility to the states.

Mike Carroll (D-118) A

Garth Everett (R-84) B

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) A

Francis McHale (D-112) A

David Parker (R-115) A

Frank Scavo (R-22) B This will lower administrative costs and help those that need it, reaching more people in need.

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) A

What is your position on the death penalty?

Mike Carroll (D-118) Oppose.

Garth Everett (R-84) Support. Only for a very limited number of heinous crimes.

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) Support. I support the death penalty for acts of pure and unfathomable evil.

Francis McHale (D-112) Oppose.

David Parker (R-115) Support.

Frank Scavo (R-22) Support. For serious non-redemption crimes.

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) Oppose.

Which statement reflects your position most accurately?

A) Religious childcare and pre-kindergarten providers should be subject to government review of educational content.

B) Religious childcare and pre-kindergarten providers should follow state standards for health and safety of children, but be free to determine their own educational content based on the teachings of their faith tradition.

C) Religious childcare and pre-kindergarten providers should be free from government regulation.

Mike Carroll (D-118) B

Garth Everett (R-84) B

Jonathan Fritz (R-111) B

Francis McHale (D-112) B

David Parker (R-115) B

Frank Scavo (R-22) B Minimum state regulations for worker background checks and for education center conditions.

Linda Kay Sosniak (D-84) A