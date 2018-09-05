News/Press Releases

The Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education is the chief administrative officer of the Diocesan Catholic education system and serves as a member of the Curia, the Bishop’s senior leadership team. The Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education provides visionary and transformational leadership of the Catholic education system and is responsible for its effective management, sustainability, and strategic direction.

Guided by the Bishop, Vicar General, Moderator of the Curia, and the Diocesan School Board, the Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education is responsible for the development and implementation of strategies to ensure that the Diocesan educational system provides quality educational programs, has sufficient and appropriate resources, and functions in accord with Church and Diocesan policy and Commonwealth policies for educational institutions.

The Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education oversees the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools and, directly or indirectly, other Diocesan Schools staff, and serves as an ex-officio/non-voting member of the Diocesan School Board of the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System.

The individual in this position must be a Catholic in good standing who fully embraces the teachings of the Catholic Church.

The Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education:

works well with others without regard to their race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, ancestry, age, national origin, disability, marital or veteran status, economic, and educational backgrounds.

executes responsibilities in a competent, timely, collaborative, and professional manner, in strict accordance with the principles and teachings of the Catholic Church, the highest standards of ethical behavior, and applicable civil law and regulations of the Commonwealth.

maintains the confidentiality of information and documents as required, recognizing that all work produced is the property of the Diocese of Scranton.

is courteous, patient, and professional in demeanor and appearance.

represents the Diocesan School System positively in public and private forums and does not engage in any conduct that reflects adversely on the Diocese of Scranton.

avoids conduct or comment outside the work environment that could undermine or damage the mission, integrity, or reputation of the Diocesan School System or the Diocese of Scranton.

gives credible witness to and conducts him/herself consistent with the mission and values of the Diocesan School System in his/her professional life.

The Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education displays the following leadership qualities:

The capacity to direct operations through the establishment and use of success metrics that support a growing, financially stable, educationally excellent Catholic School system.

The capacity for vision and for developing a mental image of the ideal organization.

The effective employment of senior management leadership skills in strategy development and implementation.

The skills to coach and guide those under supervision to fully engage their talents in service to the spiritual mission of the Diocese.

The capability of describing and expressing, in public conversation as well as during one-on-one mentoring, the value of personal accountability for the good of the Diocese of Scranton.

An enthusiastic dedication to innovative customer-driven service and personal growth.

A clear grasp of essential performance behaviors and operational goals and an active, day-to-day desire and effort to learn more.

The ability to set expectations for organizational and staff performance and to oversee Catholic School system processes to ensure that these are reflected in evaluations.

The capacity to create a sense of purpose, even in stressful times, and to generate and maintain a high level of morale.

The ability to work and respond quickly, calmly, and appropriately under stress.

Self-motivation, with the ability to shift priorities to meet needs when unanticipated.

The ability and willingness to work with others as a team player who feels a sense of responsibility not only for his/her own success, but also for the success of colleagues.

Outstanding organizational skills with meticulous attention to detail.

Essential Functions

The Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education must be able to perform satisfactorily each of the Administrative Essential Functions described below:

Supports, explains, and clarifies the vision and mission of the Diocese and of the Diocesan schools as guideposts for service, operations, resource allocation, and strategic planning.

Leads the effort to achieve sustainability and stability for the Diocesan schools, through the adoption of effective governance models, implementation of sound financial policies based on realistic budgets, and innovative strategic and tactical planning.

Administers the Office of Catholic Schools, including staff and resources, in consultation with the Superintendent of Schools, and makes wise use of the Superintendent’s input regarding school-level (i.e. principals, teachers, support staff) decisions.

Develops, oversees, and monitors the Diocesan schools budget, in consultation with the Superintendent of Schools, to assure appropriate use of allocated resources.

Develops strategies to increase enrollment and giving.

Leverages the benefits of Catholic education in the Diocesan schools and their continued academic excellence — i.e., the value of the brand — to shape the marketing message.

Mentors, manages, encourages, and models customer-driven service to all Diocesan school system stakeholders, promoting their effective involvement.

Attracts, develops, and retains a staff of experienced, highly effective professionals, in consultation with the Superintendent of Schools, in service to the Diocesan schools, its students, and their parents.

Demonstrates effective interpersonal skills, including the ability to respond to questions from, and present information effectively to, the Bishop, Vicar General, and Diocesan School Board, to other entities, and to the general public. This includes attending and presenting organizational updates at Diocesan School Board meetings and individual school meetings and Diocesan functions.

Establishes and maintains effective working relationships with Diocesan and school staff, the Diocesan School Board, committees, volunteers, school parents, members of parishes, and media, and, in consultation with the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools, with Diocesan-related organizations, external organizations, funding bodies and local government officials, and customers.

Works with the Board to enhance its effectiveness and develop its knowledge and capacity through group facilitation and coaching, and coaching of individual Board members.

Works collaboratively with the Bishop, Vicar General, Episcopal Council, and other Diocesan entities to represent and advocate for Catholic education-related concerns of the Diocese with local, state, and national entities.

Works as an active participant and spokesperson in the development of educational policy positions with elected officials, opinion leaders, and the media.

Represents and advocates for the Diocesan schools in the Diocesan community, and, as needed, in organizations at the local, state or national level by serving on various boards, committees, and commissions as directed by the Bishop and/or the Vicar General.

Anticipates and responds promptly, in a professional manner, to internal and external questions, suggestions, and customer requests.

Communicates effectively orally and in writing.

Demonstrates skill in conflict resolution.

Demonstrates the ability to handle numerous tasks and responsibilities simultaneously and the ability to anticipate and meet deadlines.

Reads and interprets financial and statistical information and policies and procedures.

Demonstrates proficiency in electronic communication tools and commonly used software (e.g., Microsoft Office).

The Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education must be able to perform satisfactorily each of the Operational Essential Functions described below:

Ensures that the educational policies established by the Bishop, Diocesan School Board, and Diocesan Superintendent are carried out at all times.

Develops the annual budget for the schools in conjunction with the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendents, with input from the Diocesan Finance Office and the school principals.

Shapes the marketing and giving strategy messages for the Diocesan schools.

Provides oversight for the administration of directives established by the Bishop, Vicar General, and Diocesan School Board. This includes strategies and programs intended to enhance the Catholic mission and identity of the schools and directing personnel responsible for their delivery.

Informs, assists, and advises the Bishop, Vicar General, and the Diocesan School Board in the governance of the Catholic School System.

Supervises the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools and assists in his/her annual review.

Makes recommendations to the Bishop, Vicar General, and the Diocesan School Board on issues such as school consolidations and closures.

Develops strategies and programs to expand opportunities for Catholic education among minorities and the disadvantaged.

Prepares short- and long-term organizational objectives for consideration by the Bishop, Vicar General, and the Diocesan School Board.

Provides direction for, and seeks input from, the Bishop, Vicar General, and the Diocesan School Board.

Collaborates with Diocesan parishes and offices in order to more deeply re-engage parish relationships and improve the Diocesan schools brand throughout the system.

Collaborates with the Superintendent of Schools in recommending principals for Catholic schools to the Bishop for appointment.

Collaborates with Diocesan Communications to take the Diocesan schools message to the community.

Identifies and cultivates potential individual and corporate donors and foundation funding within and beyond the Diocesan schools community, and collaborates with the Diocesan Secretary for Development as needed when such opportunities arise or overlap.

Works with the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools to ensure academic and programmatic oversight for the operation of all Catholic Schools.

Carefully oversees all fundraising efforts in concert with the Manager of Development and Alumni Relations for Catholic Schools.

Acts as an integrator and fosters interdepartmental/cross-functional collaboration, communication, and problem solving throughout the Diocesan schools system, treating it as an operational whole.

Ensures that organizational activities are managed with consistency.

Models behavior to achieve mission-driven, effective, and efficient use of Diocesan resources in the schools.

Serves as a member of and attends meetings of the Curia.

Directs and/or assists in formulating, implementing, reviewing, and recommending policies and procedures regarding the administration of Diocesan schools, and participates in the updating of policies and procedures, seeking the input of other Diocesan officials, such as the Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources, as needed.

Provides leadership and feedback to the Diocesan Superintendent on school system resource allocation.

Regularly visits each school in order to evaluate its performance and environment, and build its capacity.

Oversees the gathering and preparation of information and data for use in making decisions and establishing policies.

Develops, disseminates, and implements best practices.

Works and consults with the Director of Diocesan Communications, and other leadership as needed, to review, create, and/or release public statements and announcements.

Helps set expectations for staff performance in concert with the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools and Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources.

Participates in personnel matters, such as interviewing and hiring, performance evaluation, and coaching/mentoring as required, in conjunction with the Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources and Human Resources staff and the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools.

Provides oversight for the development of training and orientation for new employees; participates in the orientation and mentoring of select new staff.

Researches, plans, and recommends special projects and new programs and approaches to operations and service delivery.

Participates in the review and evaluation of contracted services to determine their effectiveness.

Accesses, inputs, and retrieves data from the appropriate computer information. system(s) and monitors accuracy to assure correct data for statistical reports.

Prepares periodic and annual reports.

Other duties as assigned.

Physical Essential Functions

Walks, stands, kneels, pushes, stoops, reaches above the shoulder, grasps, pulls, bends, and climbs stairs.

Sits for extended periods of time.

Moves about within the Catholic Schools and other Diocesan facilities to access other staff, customers, and materials.

Communicates and exchanges information frequently with other co-workers, staff and customers.

Works in normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

Demonstrates adequate near and distance vision and depth perception.

Speaks and hears clearly.

Handles and uses office implements and equipment regularly.

Performs tasks with manual dexterity (e.g., use of fingers, hands, and arms).

Lifts, moves, and/or carries up to 20 pounds on an occasional basis.

Drives automotive equipment throughout and outside of the Diocese of Scranton.

Withstands exposure to weather occasionally.

Education, Experience, and Training

Must be a Catholic in good standing who fully embraces the teachings of the Catholic Church and conducts his/her public and private life in conformity therewith, as well as an understanding of Catholic schools.

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution required.

Master’s degree in relevant field required.

Minimum of seven years’ experience in educational leadership or leadership of a comparable complex organization, administration, design, and delivery.

An established track record of fundraising success, preferably in an educational setting.

Maintains membership in appropriate professional organizations.

Valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Job Location (Places where job is performed)

Catholic schools and other Diocesan facilities and locations

Equipment (Examples of device, tools, etc. used in job performance)

Automobile, computer, printer, fax, calculator, copier, telephone, and cell phone.

It is the policy of the Diocese of Scranton not to discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities in regard to application procedures, hiring, advancement, discharge, compensation, training, or other terms, conditions, and privileges of employment.

Additionally, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires employers to reasonably accommodate qualified individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of the Diocese of Scranton to comply with all Federal, state, and local laws concerning the employment of persons with disabilities as long as not to cause undue hardship to the Diocese of Scranton or the facility to which employed. An individual who performs the essential job functions of the job with reasonable accommodation, without undue hardship, will be given the same consideration for that position as any other employee or applicant.

Interested applicants are respectfully requested to submit a cover letter with salary requirements and a complete resume with a minimum of three (3) references by no later than June 1, 2018 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton Pa. 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org