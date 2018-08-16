News/Press Releases

Responses Due from Parishes by August 31

Another milestone on the year-long celebration of the Diocese of Scranton’s 150th Anniversary will be reached on Saturday, September 22, when Bishop Joseph C. Bambera leads a pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Buses will begin to depart from various locations between 5:30-6:00 a.m., with Morning Prayer recited during the ride. Arrival is estimated at 11:00 a.m. and Father Andrew Hvozdovic, Diocesan Director of Pilgrimages, will welcome the pilgrims in the Upper Church at noon.

The afternoon proceeds in the Upper Church with a Tour of Faith and Rosary for World Peace, followed by free time for lunch, touring and private prayer from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

There will be opportunity for Confession at 2:00 p.m. in the Crypt Church. Pilgrims will gather at 3:00 p.m. in the Upper Church to prepare for a Pontifical Mass at 3:15 p.m. with Bishop Bambera as principal celebrant and homilist.

Buses will depart from the National Shrine at 4:45 p.m. and Evening Prayer will be said at 5:30 p.m.

RESPONSE IS NEEDED FROM PARTICIPATING PARISHES BY AUGUST 31 – options include:

If your parish has a large delegation, you may reserve a full bus to depart from your parish site – the fee of $2,750 reserves a 55-passenger bus, and you would still collect the individual fee of $55 from at least 50 passengers.

If your parish prefers to make and pay for your own bus arrangements, please let us know – we will still include you in the pilgrimage – and the nominal fee of $5 per person will offset the other costs of hosting the pilgrimage, and the pilgrim journal for each person.

If your parish has a smaller delegation, send in the names and $55 fee per person, and we will see that you are included in a bus departing from a school or church site nearest to you.

For additional information and/or to register your parish delegation, contact the Office for Parish Life, attention: Nancy 570-207-2213.