News/Press Releases

Pope Francis has called each of us to be a witness of charity. He encourages us to “open our eyes and see the misery of the world, the wounds of our brothers and sisters who are denied their dignity, and let us recognize that we are compelled to heed their cry for help!”

The Peter’s Pence Collection unites us in solidarity to the Holy See and its works of charity to those in need. This special collection will be taken up in parishes in the Diocese of Scranton on the weekend of June 24-25.

This annual endeavor offers Catholics the opportunity to support the humanitarian and charitable works of Pope Francis that reach out to the marginalized and poor. Donations to this annual worldwide collection help the pope support victims of war and religious persecution, natural disasters, and those suffering around the world.

Your generosity allows the Pope to respond to our suffering brothers and sisters.