News/Press Releases

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton

PEDRO ARRUPE AWARD GIVEN BY THE UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Remarks on behalf of the Diocese of Scranton

April 4, 2018

Father Keller, on behalf of over 250,000 Roman Catholics from 120 parishes in eleven counties of northeastern and north central Pennsylvania – clergy, religious and lay faithful – thank you for choosing the Diocese of Scranton as the recipient of this year’s Pedro Arrupe Award for Distinguished Contributions to Ignatian Mission and Ministry. I am delighted to be with you today and to have this opportunity to offer a few thoughts on the life of the local Church of Scranton that you so kindly honor today as we celebrate our sesquicentennial and 150 years of faith and service in this portion of God’s kingdom.

In many respects, however, the gratitude that I offer is not merely directed to the leadership of the University of Scranton for this thoughtful recognition. The gratitude that I offer is rooted in something much more significant.

Whether you call this University your home for four years as students or for decades as faculty and staff, so many of you who gather here today are an essential part of the Church of Scranton. My gratitude, then, is for your commitment to live the gospel of Jesus. … My gratitude is for your generous embrace the mission of the Church in service of the neediest in our midst. … My gratitude is for your willingness to take the faith that was given to you and to pass it on to others who are searching for meaning, purpose and peace in their lives.

In so many ways, we share a common mission and purpose as a Catholic Diocese and a Catholic University, don’t we? Let’s reflect a bit on this reality.

First of all, what do we celebrate as a “Diocese?” A Diocese – the establishment of one in particular which is the focus of our gathering today – is, first and foremost, a portion of the entire people of God, entrusted to a bishop for him to shepherd with the cooperation of the presbyterate, so that, gathered in the Holy Spirit through the Gospel and the Eucharist, the one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church of Christ is truly present and operative.

Now that definition may sound rather technical and sterile. Chalk that up to the fact that I’m a canon lawyer by training and not a theologian! … Yet, at the heart of the mission of this “portion of the entire people of God” is a very vibrant phenomenon that we know as evangelization – the proclamation of the Gospel/the Good News of Jesus – in Word – Worship – Community – and Service – evangelization’s foundational pillars. The mission, then, of the Diocese of Scranton – and every local Church – is to announce always the value, life and hope that flows from a relationship with Jesus. And we do that in many ways: in Word – through the preaching and teaching of the gospel message; in Worship – through the celebration of Eucharist and the sacramental life of the Church; in Community – through hospitality, respect, inclusion and holiness; and in Service – through our response to human needs, whatever and wherever they may be.

I hope you can begin to see from what I’ve just shared that your mission as a Catholic University is vitally linked to the mission of this local Church of Scranton. In fact, it’s not a stretch at all to say that the University of Scranton was born from the primary mission of the Diocese of Scranton in its earliest days.

With the arrival of the first Bishop of Scranton – William G. O’Hara – in 1868, came the hope of providing the Catholic population of northeastern Pennsylvania with the opportunity for some degree of higher education. Bishop O’Hara realized that goal when he blessed the cornerstone of Saint Thomas College in 1888. If you take a walk in the prayer garden located near St. Peter’s Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue, you will see a memorial to St. Thomas College, which was originally located on that very site. St. Thomas College – known today as the University of Scranton – was first staffed by Diocesan priests, the Xaverian Brothers for a year, the Christian Brothers from 1887-1942, and the Society of Jesus from 1942 until this very day.

While each of these groups of dedicated Church servants left their mark on this great Catholic University, the Society of Jesus – an integral part of this community for 76 years – has provided not only a solid foundation for life rooted in Ignatian spirituality but a platform from which the mission of the gospel and that of the Church universal can be engaged most broadly throughout our world. You know better than I that St. Ignatius believed that God could be discovered in every human endeavor, in every facet of learning and experience, and in every field of study. Consequently, he promoted the development of the spiritual, intellectual, artistic, social and physical aspects of each person. It’s fair to say that the University of Scranton’s commitment to educating the whole person has made an impact not only in this local Church but well beyond.

So much of the vision that has enlivened this University and that reflects so well the mission of the Diocese of Scranton and the Church was given contemporary shape and form by the Jesuit whose legacy to the Church and the world lies at the heart of our gathering today. Pedro Arrupe, before, during and following his tenure as Superior General of the Society of Jesus from 1965-1983, was a major force for Jesuit and Church renewal, challenging believers to use their God-given values and gifts to respond to respond the circumstances, struggles and needs of the world of the twentieth century.

A man of deep prayer and devotion, Arrupe focused his attention on the Church of the Poor, challenging even and in particular the sometimes disconnected world of academia with these words from his groundbreaking address to a congress of Jesuit alumni in 1973: “Today our prime educational objective must be to form men-and-women-for-others; men and women who will live not for themselves but for God and his Christ – for the God-man who lived and died for all the world; men and women who cannot even conceive of love of God which does not include love for the least of their neighbors.”

Rooted in the Word of God and in contemporary magisterial teaching, particularly that of the Second Vatican Council – not to mention the vision of Church reflected by Pedro Arrupe – in 2011, the Church of Scranton set forth a vision for its own future. Receiving input from hundreds of members of its parishes, our vision, articulated in a pastoral letter entitled Wounded and Loved, Regathering the Scattered, calls the entire People of God in our eleven counties – clergy, religious and lay faithful alike – to assume their rightful role in the life and ministry of the Church entrusted to them through baptism – and to proclaim the gospel message by imitating Jesus’ example of servant leadership. In that vision, we are all reminded, “it is not by mere conviction that we will be assured of a relationship with God, but by the action of our lives poured forth in love.”

Less than two years following the promulgation of our vision statement, the voice of another Jesuit captured the attention of the world with the election of Pope Francis. I recall sharing these words with the University of Scranton community at a Mass that I celebrated on campus not long after the Holy Father’s election. “For centuries, the Jesuits thought they were running the Church. Now they really are!”

And what a blessing and confirmation of our shared missions the election of Pope Francis has been. No doubt inspired by the legacy of Arrupe, whom Pope Francis has named as one of his Jesuit role models, who will ever forget the message of the new Bishop of Rome during the homily he preached at his installation Mass at the Vatican on March 19, 2013: “Let us never forget that authentic power is service, and that the Pope too, when exercising power, must enter ever more fully into that service which has its radiant culmination on the Cross. … He must open his arms to protect all of God’s people and embrace with tender affection the whole of humanity, especially the poorest, the weakest, the least important, those whom Matthew lists in the final judgment on love: the hungry, the thirsty, the stranger, the naked, the sick and those in prison (cf. Mt 25:31-46). Only those who serve with love are able to protect!”

Certainly, the Diocese of Scranton and, by extension, this great University can be proud of this moment in our shared history. I believe that it was Saint Ignatius, however, who warned that honors could be dangerous. Yes, this a moment for all of us to reflect upon how the Church in this corner of God’s kingdom has grown and flourished for over 150 years, even in the midst of considerable challenge. But I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the fact that even the Church has lost its way at times – not because God has stepped apart from us – but because we have trusted more in our own abilities and achievements.

As a result, for some of our 150 years, we have not shone quite as brightly as we should have. We allowed trust in Church leaders to be shattered by years of abuse of some of our most vulnerable members. We have focused our energy and efforts far too often on the building of structures and institutions rather than upon nurturing souls. And at times, we’ve sadly capitulated to values that are passing and trivial and far removed from the life-giving values of the gospel.

And yet, in the midst of such human struggles, this great Church of Jesus Christ continues to move forward with hope for all. And it will continue to do so, when we are humble and wise enough to acknowledge our dependence upon the God who has called us into being. Father Arrupe understood this reality quite well. Hopefully, so will we: “More than ever,” he noted in his later years, “I find myself in the hands of God. That is what I have wanted all my life from my youth. But now there is a difference; the initiative is entirely with God. It is indeed a profound spiritual exercise to know and feel myself so totally in God’s hands.”

All that we celebrate this day is solely the result of God holding us tightly in the palm of his hands. Saint John Paul II was fond of saying, “In the designs of Providence, there are no mere coincidences”. … Preparing these reflections have afforded me the opportunity to consider how the hand of God has brought us to this blessed moment in our lives and in the Church. … From the passionate ministry of Pedro Arrupe – to the mission of this Catholic University – to the vision of a Diocese situated in the northeastern corner of Pennsylvania – to the challenge of our Pope, the mandate of the gospel of Jesus to love generously, not merely in words but tangibly in our selfless actions on behalf of others is resounding in our world like never before. May we not squander this opportunity, but together use it well to “set the world on fire” for Christ. … Thank you and God bless you all.