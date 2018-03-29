News/Press Releases

Holy Thursday, March 29: At the Cathedral of Saint Peter, the Pontifical Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper will begin at 5:30 p.m. Bishop Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist. During the Mass, there will be the rite of the Washing of Feet, which re-enacts Christ’s washing of the feet of his apostles at the Last Supper. Following this Mass there will be the transfer of the Most Blessed Sacrament to the place of repose. Adoration will continue until 10 p.m., when Night Prayer will be celebrated.

Good Friday, March 30: Commemoration of the Passion and Death of the Lord celebrated by Bishop Bambera will begin at 12:10 p.m. The Stations of the Cross will be prayed at 5 p.m. Good Friday is a day of fast and abstinence.

Holy Saturday, March 31: Morning Prayer will be at 8 a.m. at the Cathedral, followed by a retreat for those preparing to be brought into full communion with the Catholic Church and to receive the Easter Sacraments. The blessing of Easter Baskets will take place at 1 p.m. in the Cathedral. Bishop Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist of the Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 1: Bishop Bambera will celebrate a Pontifical Mass at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral. Additional Masses at 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

CTV Airing Holy Week Services

Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton (CTV) will provide live coverage of the following Holy Week services at the Cathedral of Saint Peter:

Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday service commemorating the Lord’s Passion on March 30 at 12:10 p.m.

Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, March 31, at 8 p.m.

CTV will also carry EWTN’s coverage of the following Holy Week and Easter services:

CHRISM MASS IN ROME with Pope Francis, Thursday, March 29, live at 3:30 a.m.

LITURGY OF THE LORD’S PASSION FROM WASHINGTON with Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò presiding, Friday, March 30, live at 2:30 p.m. from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

CELEBRATION OF THE LORD’S PASSION FROM ROME with Pope Francis, Saturday, March 31, live at 12 midnight.

THE WAY OF THE CROSS FROM ROME

Pope Francis presides over The Stations of the Cross, from the Coliseum in Rome, on Friday, March 30, live at 6:30 p.m.; encore on Saturday, March 31, at 5:30 a.m.

EASTER VIGIL MASS FROM ROME with Pope Francis, Saturday, March 31, live at 2:30 p.m.; encore on Sunday, April 1, at 12 midnight.

SOLEMN MASS OF EASTER FROM ROME with Pope Francis, Sunday, April 1, live at 4 a.m.; encore at 7 p.m.

EASTER SUNDAY MASS FROM WASHINGTON on April 1, live at 12 noon from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

‘URBI ET ORBI’ — EASTER MESSAGE AND BLESSING

From Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Pope Francis gives the traditional Easter message and blessing, Urbi et Orbi (to the city of Rome and to the world), on Sunday, April 1, live at 6 a.m.; encores at 6 p.m. and Monday, April 2, at 3:20 p.m.

MASS & CELEBRATION OF DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY on April 8, live at 1 p.m. from the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Mass; encore on Monday, April 9, at 1 a.m.

DIVINE MERCY HOLY HOUR on April 8, live at 4 p.m. from the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Ala.; encore on Monday, April 9, at 7 a.m.