News/Press Releases

Ninth Vocations Golf Classic Tees Off July 9 to Assist Seminarians

Posted on: 05-31-2018 Posted in: News

Diocese of Scranton officials planning the Ninth Annual St. John Vianney Vocations Golf Classic to be held Monday, July 9, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club, Mountain Top, include, seated from left: Karen Clifford; Kathy Oven; Mark Soprano; Marilouise Agnone Ruane, Director of Stewardship, co-chair; Reverend Donald Williams, Director of Vocations and Seminarians, chair; Monsignor David Bohr, Secretary for Clergy Formation; Reverend Jeffrey Walsh, Episcopal Vicar for Clergy; and Michele Long. Standing are: Michael P. Brown; Paul Woelkers; Reverend David Cappelloni; Christopher DiMattio; Jim Bebla, Secretary for Development; Attorney Joseph O’Brien; Monsignor Donald McAndrews; Scott Lynett; Dominic Rinaldi; Thomas Considine and Reverend Joseph Evanko. Members of the golf committee not pictured include Deacon Frank Hine, Thomas Medico and Frank Orlando. All donations are welcome. Proceeds help foster vocations to the Diocesan priesthood and support seminarian education. For reservations or information, call the Diocesan Development Office at 570-207-2250 or visit DioceseofScranton.org (Giving tab).

“We are continually encouraged by faithful parishioners and friends throughout the 11 counties of the Diocese of Scranton who each year support the Vocations Golf Classic. This tournament raises needed funds to foster vocations and assist future priests on their journey to serve the people of our Diocese,” said Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, who is honorary chair for the Ninth Annual Vocations Golf Classic to be held Monday, July 9, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club, Mountain Top.

The tournament features a captain and crew format on the 27-hole course. The day begins with lunch at 11 a.m., 12 noon start and reception and dinner immediately following. Reverend Donald J. Williams, Director of Vocations and Seminarians, is event chair.

Identifying men to consider Diocesan priesthood and guiding each through a discernment process is part of the vital work of the Vocation Office, explained Father Williams. It is also a concern that any man contemplating the priesthood would not be deterred by prior financial obligations.

“As a Diocese, we are blessed with good men in seminarian formation. We’re also engaging a significant number of potential candidates who may one day be of priestly service to the Diocese,” said Father Williams.

“I join with our Bishop and the golf committee in inviting everyone to make a donation in memory of a friend or loved one,” the vocations director added. “All gifts supporting seminarian education are appreciated. The tournament also provides an opportunity for golfers, sponsors and seminarians to meet informally and enjoy a relaxing day outdoors.”

Donations of any amount are welcome. Golfer packages at $250 include cart and green fees, lunch, dinner and reception. Hole sponsorships are $100. For credit card donations, reservations or information call the Diocesan Development Office at 570-207-2250 or visit DioceseofScranton.org (Giving tab).

