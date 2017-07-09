News/Press Releases

Bishop George V. Murry, SJ, of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, Chairman of the U.S. Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, called on Catholics and all people of faith to observe an annual Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities on September 9, the Feast of St. Peter Claver, a Spanish-born Jesuit priest who dedicated his life to ministering to people enslaved by the African slave trade.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera encourages parishes and all faithful in the Diocese of Scranton to participate in the National Day of Prayer and all efforts to promote peace in our communities and in our world.

“The Church stands firmly against all forms of racism, prejudice and intolerance,” he said. “The hatred and violence that seems to have taken root in society is irrational and unacceptable. Every human being has been created in the image and likeness of God, and must be treated with dignity and respect. Our prayers and actions must reflect the unity and peace that Jesus Christ willed for the world.”

To help dioceses, parishes and other places of worship, communities, and families observe this National Day of Prayer, the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism and USCCB staff offer pastoral and prayer resources which can be found at www.usccb.org/racism

The Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism was formed by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, after the recent shocking events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Bishop Murry was appointed as the Ad Hoc Committee’s first chairman. The Committee will focus on addressing the sin of racism in our society, and even in our Church, as well as the urgent need to come together to find solutions.

“Recent events have exposed the extent to which the sin of racism continues to afflict our nation,” Cardinal DiNardo said in a statement. “The establishment of this new ad hoc committee will be wholly dedicated to engaging the church and our society to work together in unity to challenge the sin of racism, to listen to persons who are suffering under this sin, and to come together in the love of Christ to know one another as brothers and sisters.”

The new ad hoc committee also will “welcome and support” implementation of the U.S. bishops’ new pastoral letter on racism, expected to be released in 2018. In 1979, the bishops issued a pastoral in racism titled “Brothers and Sisters to Us,” in which they addressed many themes, but the overall message then as today was “racism is a sin.”

Creation of a new formal body that is part of the USCCB – formed on the USCCB Executive Committee’s “unanimous recommendation” – speaks to how serious the U.S. Catholic Church leaders take the problem of racism in America today.

The formation of the ad hoc committee also follows the conclusion of the work of the Peace in Our Communities Task Force. The task force was formed in July 2016 by then-Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky, who was then USCCB president. He initiated it in response to racially related shootings in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as in Minneapolis and Dallas.

To head it he named Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory of Atlanta, one of the nation’s African-American prelates who was the first black Catholic bishop to be president of the USCCB (2001-2004).

The task force’s mandate was to explore ways of promoting peace and healing around the country. Archbishop Kurtz also wanted the bishops to look for ways they could help the suffering communities, as well as police affected by the incidents.