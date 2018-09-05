News/Press Releases

The annual Mother’s Day Adoption Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. This liturgy recognizes all mothers, with a special emphasis on adoptive and foster mothers. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will be the principal celebrant.

Planning for the Mass is coordinated by the Diocesan Office for Parish Life, and Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton.

All are welcome to attend. CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the Mass live.