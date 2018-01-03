News/Press Releases

Most Reverend Charles J. Chaput, Archbishop of Philadelphia to Celebrate Anniversary Mass March 4

Posted on: 03-1-2018

The Most Reverend Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., D.D., Archbishop of Philadelphia and Metropolitan of the ecclesiastical province of Pennsylvania, will make his first visit to the Diocese of Scranton when he serves as principal celebrant of the Pontifical Mass marking the actual 150th Anniversary Sunday of the founding of the Diocese. The liturgy will be celebrated on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

How to Watch the Anniversary Mass

Watch live on CTV: Catholic Television. The Mass will be rebroadcast on CTV on Tuesday, March 6, at 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m.

Watch live stream on the Internet:

Go to www.dioceseofscranton.org

Under the News-Videos-Photos menu tab, choose Catholic Television.

Scroll down that page and click on View Daily Mass.

Click on Daily Mass from the Cathedral.

Click on the Play button.

The live broadcast of the Mass will appear on the screen. The video can be expanded to full screen for viewing. During the Mass it is possible to scroll backwards on the timeline to review parts of the Mass one may have missed or wants to hear again.

The video will also be available to view on the Diocesan website later that evening. Under the News-Videos-Photos menu tab, choose Watch Videos and click on the link for the Mass.

 