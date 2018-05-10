News/Press Releases

Mass on Respect Life Sunday

Diocesan Pastoral Center, Scranton

Sunday, October 7, 2018 – 10 a.m.

The Diocese of Scranton will observe Respect Life Sunday with the celebration of the Mass on Sunday, October 7, at 10 a.m. in the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 330 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will serve as the principal celebrant for this special liturgy, which highlights the Catholic Church’s respect for the sanctity and dignity of life spanning all stages and conditions, from conception to natural death. It celebrates the life of the unborn, persons with disabilities, the deaf, the ill, and those in the last stages of earthly life. The liturgy is also offered for victims of abortion, euthanasia, and the death penalty.

Students representing Diocesan Catholic schools and parish Religious Education programs, in addition to representatives of organizations that work to uphold the sanctity and dignity of human life, will serve in various ministerial roles at the Mass.

The faithful of the Diocese are invited to attend this special liturgy. CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton, will broadcast the Mass live.