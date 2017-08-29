News/Press Releases

A native son and bishop will return to his hometown for the annual Mass in Italian to be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. All are welcome to attend.

The liturgy is celebrated in conjunction with La Festa Italiana, which occurs over the Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday, September 1-4, on Courthouse Square, one block from the Cathedral.

This year’s principal celebrant and guest homilist is the Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino, D.D., J.C.L., a Dunmore native who is Bishop of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin. Bishop Morlino was raised in SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore and is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School.

He entered seminary for the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus, and was ordained to the priesthood for that Jesuit Province on June 1, 1974.

In 1981, he became a priest of the Diocese of Kalamazoo. In 1999, St. Pope John Paul II appointed him the Ninth Bishop of Helena, Montana. He was appointed the Fourth Bishop of Madison on May 23, 2003 and installed on August 1, 2003.

The Italian Mass will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, September 5, at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, September 6, at 10 a.m. It will be available for viewing later in the week on the Diocesan website at www.dioceseofscranton.org.