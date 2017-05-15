News/Press Releases

For more than 50 years, the Diocese of Scranton’s idyllic pastoral property in Dalton served to educate and spiritually form clergy, religious and lay faithful of all ages ­– first as St. Pius X Seminary and then as the Fatima Renewal Center.

Now that heritage continues with the acquisition of the property by the Northeast American Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, which will use it as the site of Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center.

“This beautiful space has been an enriching and meaningful part of our local Church’s history,” said the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton. “Many of our Diocesan clergy, including me, received their formation here; and thereafter many other individuals and groups experienced learning, spiritual growth and restful peace here. We were blessed by the opportunities it offered, and we are thankful that it will continue to serve a faith-filled purpose as a ministry of the Northeast American Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.”

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, an ancient Apostolic Church, belongs to the communion of Oriental Orthodox Churches. It traces its lineage to Saint Thomas, one of the twelve disciples of Jesus Christ, who preached the Gospel to India in AD 52. Since the 1950s, the faithful of the Malankara Church, also known as the Indian Orthodox Church, began emigrating to the west, which largely included the northeast United States. The arrival of many faithful from India to the United States, drove the Church to cater to the spiritual needs of the growing number of faithful.

Since the canonical establishment of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in North America in 1979, the Church grew rapidly. From a handful of congregations, the Church in North America has grown to more than 100 parishes, scattered all across North America, of which the northeast United States and Province of Ontario is the most populated. This led to the creation of the Northeast American Diocese in 2008.

This significant growth also increased the ministerial needs of the people. The purchase of the Fatima Renewal Center in Dalton will provide ample opportunity for the Northeast American Diocese and its ministries to grow. Of the many programs planned at Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center, included will be: pre- and post-marital retreats, young adult retreats, summer camps for Sunday School children, youth summer conferences, and the establishment of a monastic community.

During the 2016 Apostolic Visit of the Church’s Catholicos, His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the head of the Church was awe struck at the immense beauty and serenity of the center. His Holiness shared, “Here a venture has been envisioned that will facilitate the ministry of the Church in the most suitable manner…God’s presence is truly here. Silence. An atmosphere filled with natural beauty. Beautiful trees and air. And it is seen as a wellspring of all types of goodness.”

The Metropolitan of the Northeast American Diocese, His Eminence Zachariah Mar Nicholovos, said: “The purchase of this beautiful property is to assist our faithful – irrespective of age or gender – in their path to holiness. The very motto of this center – Purification, Illumination, Deification – is the foundation of this process in which we seek the likeness or union with our Lord.”

It is the sincere hope of the Northeast American Diocese that this center will be a sacred place not only for its faithful, but also the good people of the region.

From 1962 to 2004, the property was the site of St. Pius X Seminary for Diocese of Scranton priests. It then transitioned to full-time operations as the Fatima Renewal Center, hosting a variety of religious education programs and retreats as well as the formation program for permanent deacons.

As the Diocese of Scranton continued to evaluate its needs and resources, usage of the facility ceased in 2014. Subsequently the Diocese re-purposed the former Bishop Hannan-Holy Cross High School building at 330 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton into the Diocesan Pastoral Center, a modern space that hosts several Diocesan offices, educational and retreat programs, and provides a gathering place for various functions.