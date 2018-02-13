News/Press Releases

Ash Wednesday, February 14, will mark the start of the solemn 40-day season of Lent. Parishes throughout the 11-county Diocese of Scranton will distribute ashes as a sign of penance and to remind individuals of Lent’s call to a more complete gospel lifestyle.

At the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton, ashes will be distributed during the 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Masses. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will be the principal celebrant of the 12:10 p.m. Pontifical Mass. CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the 12:10 p.m. Mass.

Ash Wednesday invites believers to participate in the ancient rite of receiving the sign of the cross on the forehead with the reminder “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Lent’s invitation to repentance and conversion may also be found in the optional words of this rite: “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.” These ashes are gathered from the burned branches of palm carried the previous year in the Palm Sunday procession.

This year Ash Wednesday coincides with Valentine’s Day (February 14), a largely secular celebration, particularly in the United States. For Catholics, Ash Wednesday is the solemn beginning of a period of prayer, penance, and works of charity. In view of the significance of Ash Wednesday, the obligations of fast and abstinence are naturally the priority in the Catholic community. Valentine’s Day can appropriately be celebrated on another day while Ash Wednesday retains its appropriate significance as a holy day.

Ash Wednesday Retreat

The Office for Parish Life will offer a retreat on Ash Wednesday, February 14, at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 330 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton. The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

Reverend Thomas P. Looney, CSC, will lead the retreat with the theme “Create in Me, a Clean Heart, O God.” Father Looney is the College Chaplain and Director of Campus Ministry at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. Father will offer three topics for reflection: Searching and Knowing My Heart, Nourishing a Heart Renewed, and Rejoicing in a Heart Embraced by Mercy.

The retreat day will include Mass celebrated in the Cathedral with distribution of ashes. The Sacrament of Reconciliation will be available prior to Mass. Lunch will be served following the noon Mass.

The fee for the day is $30, which includes lunch. To register, call Mary Anne Malone at the Office for Parish Life, 570-207-2213, or e-mail Mary-Anne-Malone@dioceseofscranton.org.

The Light Is On for You

The Church encourages us to make confession a regular part of our spiritual life, especially during the holy season of Lent, as we reflect on our baptism and repentance. Again this year, parishes are participating in a Lenten initiative called The Light Is On for You. Every Monday evening during the Lenten season, beginning on the first Monday of Lent, February 19, and continuing through Monday of the last full week of Lent, March 19, confessions will be heard in every parish from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. so that Catholics can come to or return to this incredible source of God’s grace, mercy and healing. New resources reflecting the 150th Anniversary of the Diocese are available from the Office of Parish Life and the Diocesan website: www.dioceseofscranton.org

Devotions at the Cathedral of Saint Peter

During Lent the Cathedral of Saint Peter will offer several ways in which the faithful can deepen their relationship with Jesus and come to know him in a more intimate way.

On Fridays the Stations of the Cross will be prayed following the 12:10 p.m. Mass and Novena to Saint John Neumann. The Stations will air on CTV live on February 16 after the 12:10 p.m. Mass on that day and then on succeeding Fridays at 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

On Sundays, February 18, 25; March 11, 18 and 25; adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will begin at the conclusion of the 5 p.m. Sunday Mass. Evening Prayer and Benediction begin at 6:30 p.m. (Note: there will be no 5 p.m. Mass on Sunday, March 4, the day of the Diocesan Anniversary Celebration that begins at 3 p.m. There will still be adoration starting at 6 p.m. with Evening Prayer and Benediction at 6:30 p.m.)

Encounter Lent: Companions on the Journey

Through the Catholic Relief Services’ Rice Bowl, we share the journey with members of our human family around the world, and commit our Lenten prayers, fasting and almsgiving to deepening our faith and serving those in need. CRS Rice Bowl, now in its 43rd year, raises funds for those who need support and services in communities throughout the U.S. and overseas. Participants journey throughout the 40 days of Lent through daily reflections and offering small, suggested sacrificial gifts to fill their Rice Bowls.

Twenty-five percent of all contributions stay in local dioceses to support hunger and poverty prevention programs. The remaining 75% goes to support CRS’ humanitarian programs overseas, providing life-saving assistance and hope to impoverished and vulnerable communities.

Catholic Relief Services offers a variety of resources to assist parishes, groups and individuals to participate. Please visit https://www.crsricebowl.org