News/Press Releases

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera is inviting the young church of the Diocese of Scranton to gather in the Cathedral of Saint Peter this Sunday, November 5, for a special Mass at 5 p.m., followed by a reception in the Diocesan Pastoral Center.

This event responds to Pope Francis’ challenge to young people to “leave a mark” for good in the world, and it will kick off National Vocation Awareness Week in the Diocese. #Leaveamark17 will bring together public and Catholic high school students, college chaplains and students, young adults, families, women and men religious, priests, and youth ministers from throughout the Diocese.

“The energy and enthusiasm of all who attended last year was joy-filled and promising for the future of our Diocese,” said Father Don Williams, Diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians. “We wanted to kick off National Vocation Awareness Week with this event once again this year as we encourage the young church to live as intentional and missionary disciples in our world today.”

Students and young adults from throughout the Diocese are helping plan the event. Promotions, liturgy, and reception subcommittees are working hard to build upon last year’s event. Diana Franceschelli, a sophomore at the University of Scranton, enjoyed being involved last year and is excited about the event once again this year.

“Last year’s #Leaveamark16 was a great event because it gave us the opportunity to not only share our faith together, but also form new friendships,” she said. “We’re hoping to create the same, if not better kind of atmosphere for this year’s event. I highly encourage everyone to join us for an afternoon full of faith, love, laughter and friendship.”

For more information about this event, please contact the Diocesan Vocation Office at 570-207-1452 or visit www.facebook.com/scrantonvoc.