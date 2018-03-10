News/Press Releases

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera celebrated the Institution of Readers Rite for eight candidates for the permanent diaconate at a Mass on Saturday, September 29, 2018, in the Diocesan Pastoral Center.

Candidates for the permanent diaconate are instituted as readers at the beginning of their third year in the five-year formation program. This ceremony is the Church’s public commissioning of the candidate to serve the people as a reader of the Word of God.

The candidates are pictured with Bishop Bambera after the Mass. From left: Eugene N. Blockus, Joseph Sudano, Peter J. Lemoncelli, Angel Luis Rivera, Gerard P. Pernot, Joseph R. Marcellus, Joseph J. Chmiola, Jr., John C. Jorda.