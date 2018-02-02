News/Press Releases

The Howard University Gospel Choir, Washington, D.C., will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, February 17, at 7 p.m. with half of each $10 ticket to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre, a program of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. Those planning the event include, from left, Michael Cianciotta, St. Vincent Kitchen program manager; Will Beekman, executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center; and Mary Theresa Vautrinot, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services for the Diocese. The soup kitchen serves 300 free hot meals daily to those who need them. For concert tickets, call Catholic Social Services at 570-207-3808, visit the Kirby Center box office online at www.kirbycenter.org or call the Kirby Center at 570-826-1100.

The Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University, Washington, D.C., will perform in concert at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, February 17, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. $5 of each ticket sale will benefit St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre, a program of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton.

St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen responds to the unmet need of poverty and hunger in the Wyoming Valley by serving 300 hot, nutritious meals to guests daily without question or restriction.

Founded in 1968, the Howard Gospel Choir is the first collegiate choir of its kind in the world. With an active roster of 75-plus persons including students and alumni from Howard University, as well as others from the surrounding community, the choir has set a very high standard as a premier performing arts ensemble.

The acclaimed Choir has performed at a wide variety of venues including: The White House, the Capitol Building, DAR Constitution Hall, Washington National Cathedral, and the Smithsonian Museum of American History. The choir was also part of the celebration for the grand opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

In 2016, the choir released their latest full-length album entitled “Glorious God.” The CD is a diverse collective of musical offerings that reflect their musical legacy.

