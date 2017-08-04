News/Press Releases

The solemn observances of Holy Week, which recall the passion and death of Jesus Christ, begin on Palm Sunday, April 9. The Masses on Palm Sunday will include the blessing and distribution of palm branches, which play a symbolic role on this day since they were first used to commemorate the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into the city of Jerusalem. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will celebrate a Pontifical Liturgy at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton. Weather permitting, this Mass will begin in the Cathedral Prayer Garden with a blessing of palms and a Gospel reading, followed by a procession into the Cathedral.

Palm Sunday Masses at the Cathedral will also be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament begins at 6 p.m., followed by Evening Prayer and Benediction at 6:30 p.m. The Pontifical Liturgy for Palm Sunday celebrated at the Cathedral by Bishop Bambera will also be sign-interpreted for the Catholic community of deaf or hearing-impaired.

Priests serving throughout the Diocese will gather at the Cathedral on Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m. for the Solemn Pontifical Chrism Mass, at which the Holy Oils used during the conferral of sacraments throughout the Church year will be blessed. Bishop Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist. Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin and Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John M. Dougherty will concelebrate the Mass along with all priests from the Diocese.

The solemn observation of the Paschal Triduum, the three most sacred days of the Church’s liturgical year, begins on Holy Thursday, April 13, with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper. At the Cathedral, the Pontifical Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper will begin at 5:30 p.m. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will be the principal celebrant.

On Good Friday, April 14, Morning Prayer at the Cathedral, will be at 8 a.m. The Commemoration of the Passion and Death of the Lord celebrated by Bishop Bambera will begin at 12:10 p.m. The Stations of the Cross will be prayed at 5 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 15, is the day that the Church waits at the Lord’s tomb in prayer, meditating on his passion, death and his descent among the dead, and awaiting his resurrection. Morning Prayer will be at 8 a.m. at the Cathedral, followed by a retreat for those preparing to be brought into full communion with the Catholic Church and to receive the Easter Sacraments. The blessing of Easter Baskets will take place at 1 p.m. in the Cathedral.

The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night is the greatest of all solemnities in the Church and is the center of the Paschal Triduum. Bishop Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral, beginning at 8 p.m.

Finally, the Paschal Triduum concludes with Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord – the most joyous day in the liturgical year. Bishop Bambera will celebrate a Pontifical Mass on April 16 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral. Additional Masses during the day will be at 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

CTV Airing Holy Week Services

Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton (CTV) will provide live coverage of the following Holy Week services from St. Peter’s Cathedral:

Palm Sunday Mass , April 9, at 12:15 p.m.

, April 9, at 12:15 p.m. Chrism Mass, Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m.; encore on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m.

on Holy Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. Good Friday service commemorating the Lord’s Passion on April 14 at 12:10 p.m.

service commemorating the Lord’s Passion on April 14 at 12:10 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m.

CTV will also carry EWTN’s coverage of the following Holy Week services from Rome and Washington, D.C.:

SOLEMN MASS OF PALM SUNDAY FROM ROME with Pope Francis, April 9, live at 4 a.m., followed by the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square; encore at 8 p.m.

CHRISM MASS IN ROME with Pope Francis, Thursday, April 13, live at 3:30 a.m.

SOLEMN MASS OF THE LORD’S SUPPER FROM ROME with Pope Francis, Thursday, April 13, live at 12 p.m.; encores on Thursday, April 13, at 11:30 p.m. and Friday, April 14, at 12 a.m.

CELEBRATION OF THE LORD’S PASSION FROM ROME with Pope Francis, Saturday, April 15, live at 12 a.m.

THE WAY OF THE CROSS FROM ROME Pope Francis presides over The Stations of the Cross, from the Coliseum in Rome, on Friday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.; encore on Saturday, April 15, at 5:30 a.m.

LITURGY OF THE LORD’S PASSION from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 14, at 2:30 p.m.

EASTER VIGIL MASS FROM ROME with Pope Francis, Saturday, April 15, live at 2:30 p.m.; encore on Sunday, April 16, at 12 a.m.

SOLEMN MASS OF EASTER FROM ROME with Pope Francis, Sunday April 16, live at 4 a.m.; encore at 7 p.m.

EASTER SUNDAY MASS from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C., on Sunday, April 16, at 12 p.m.

‘URBI ET ORBI’ — EASTER MESSAGE AND BLESSING from St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. Pope Francis gives the traditional Easter message and blessing, Urbi et Orbi (to the city of Rome and to the world), on Sunday, April 16, live at 6 a.m.; encores on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. and Monday, April 17, at 3:30 a.m.