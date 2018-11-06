News/Press Releases

SCRANTON, June 7, 2018 –Janine Evanish, owner and proprietor of Heaven & Earth Gift Shop in Scranton recently announced that she will host a book signing event with author Judy Landrieu Klein. The event will be held on Friday, June 22 from 7pm to 8pm at the gift shop which is located at historic Guild Building, 400 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.

The book signing is free and open to the public and is being held at Heaven & Earth as part of the pre-event welcome activities on the evening before the Diocese of Scranton’s first Catholic Women’s Conference on Saturday, June 23, on the University of Scranton campus.

Judy Landrieu Klein is a Catholic author and theologian and will be the keynote speaker at the all-day conference, titled “Refresh Your Faith.” Her most recent book “Mary’s Way: The Power of Entrusting Your Child to God,” was released in August 2016 and is recommended by catholicmom.com. Her first book, “Miracle Man,” became an Amazon Kindle #1 Bestseller in Catholicism. Ms. Landrieu Klein is a regular on Catholic Television and radio broadcasts including EWTN’s Women of Grace.

Mrs. Evanish is a board member of the Catholic Women’s Conference Committee who is producing the conference in conjunction with Altus for Women and the Diocese of Scranton. “Ms. Landrieu Klein is an amazing catholic woman and an amazing speaker,” said Mrs. Evanish. “We thought opening up the shop for a book signing event would be a wonderful way for people who may not be able to attend the conference to meet her and share fellowship while they get to learn about her ministry,” she added. The event is free and open to the public and books will be available for purchase at the book signing event. Heaven & Earth will also host a table at the Women’s Conference Marketplace on Saturday where copies can also be purchased.

Heaven & Earth is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 4pm and Wednesday and Thursday 10am until 5:30pm. For more information on the gift shop, check out their Facebook page or visit heavenandearthgiftshop.com.

###

400 Wyoming Avenue, Suite 100

Scranton, PA 18503

570-800-1877

www.heavenandearthgiftshop.com