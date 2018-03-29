News/Press Releases

Every year on Good Friday, a collection is taken up in Catholic churches to support the work of the Franciscans working in the Holy Land. Christians there rely heavily on the help that comes to them during this special day in the Church and our life of faith.

The Franciscans of the Custody of the Holy Land have the unique responsibility of caring for the Holy Places as well as caring for the Christians living in the Holy Land. It is vital that we care for the Christians living in the Holy Land in order to maintain a Christian presence in a land that is filled with a majority Islamic and Jewish population.

Holy Land Franciscans staff and maintain the Holy places and shrines. This enables those who live in the Holy Land and the pilgrims who visit to deepen their faith and their spiritual and cultural connection to Salvation history.

In order to assist Christians to remain in the Holy Land, including the poor and young couples, the Custody builds thousands of residential units. Additionally, they build senior care facilities. Medical assistance is provided for the needy.

The Franciscans operate and support schools open to all, regardless of religion or nationality. They provide scholarships for students to prepare them to get jobs and remain in the Holy Land as part of living Catholic communities. Funds are distributed to young men studying to become Franciscan priests or brothers. Finally, Franciscan archaeologists pursue ongoing research at the Holy Places discovering historical artifacts.

The Franciscans provide pastoral care in 29 parishes in the Holy Land offering worship, Christian formation, youth and family programs.

The Franciscan Media Center tells the story of the Holy Land through multimedia distributed throughout the world in more than seven languages. The friars organize liturgical celebrations for the local Christians and pilgrims and share with other Christian communities in the Holy Land in ongoing ecumenical cooperation.