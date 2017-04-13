News/Press Releases

On Good Friday, a pontifical collection is taken up in every parish in the United States. Catholics will gather to contribute to the annual collection with the proceeds supporting ministries and works in the Holy Land, largely under the direction of the Franciscans.

The Pontifical Good Friday Collection is providing humanitarian aid to Christians and others who have disrupted by the war in Syria.

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, addressed a letter to all bishops worldwide in which he said:

“Presently, there are millions of refugees fleeing Syria and Iraq, where the roar of arms does not cease and the way of dialogue and concord seems to be completely lost. Senseless hatred seems to prevail instead, along with the helpless desperation of those who have lost everything and have been expulsed from the land of their ancestors. If the Christians of the Holy Land are encouraged to resist, to the degree possible, the understandable temptation to flee, the faithful throughout the world are asked to take their plight to heart.”

The Pontifical Good Friday Collection offers a direct opportunity for parishioners to be witnesses of peace. Their support is a sign of Christian unity, which helps protect the Holy Places and supports Christians in the Holy Land. This annual Pontifical Good Friday Collection unites all Christians with the Holy Land.

The Pontifical Good Friday Collection supports parishes, Catholic schools and religious education in the Holy Land. It also preserves the sacred shrines for pilgrims and provides assistance, including housing and food, for the poor and needy.

Last year’s Good Friday Collection provided support for the Holy Land in these ways: