News/Press Releases

“Reconciliation – The Love of Christ Compels Us” is the theme for the 2017 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which is observed annually in January.

Pope Francis, in his 2013 Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (“The Joy of the Gospel”), cited the quote “The Love of Christ Compels Us” from 2 Corinthians 5:14-20. The biblical text emphasizes that reconciliation is a gift from God, and those who have been reconciled in Christ are called in turn to proclaim this reconciliation in word and deed.

This year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity coincides with the commemoration of the 500th anniversary year of the beginnings of the Lutheran Reformation. In that context, it provides an opportunity for us to reflect upon the concerns and divisions that have afflicted the unity of the Church, and encourages us to take steps toward reconciliation.

The Diocese of Scranton will host an Ecumenical Celebration of God’s Word on Wednesday, January 25, at 12:10 p.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton. There will be no 12:10 p.m. Mass that day in the Cathedral. All are welcome to attend. In addition, CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the service live.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, will preside. The Reverend Dr. Robert M. Zanicky, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre since 1988, will give the homily.

A native of Butler, Reverend Zanicky was previously assistant minister at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, East Liverpool, Ohio, and pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, Ill. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary.

He teaches in the Religious Studies Department at Misericordia University, is president of Ecumenical Enterprises, Inc.; a board member of Wyoming Valley Health Care System; and a member of the Interfaith Council of Wyoming Valley and the Christian Communities Gathering of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Clergy and representatives from various Christian traditions and ecumenical agencies will be present at the prayer service. Liturgical music will be provided by the students from Saint Clare/Saint Paul School in Scranton.

During the week leading up to the ecumenical service, Bishop Bambera hosted dinner meetings for members of the local Polish National Catholic, Orthodox, Eastern Catholic and Latin Rite clergy.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, first organized by Father Paul Watson, S.A., in 1908 at Graymoor in Garrison, N.Y., seeks to gather together diverse communities of the Christian faith to express the degree of communion which the churches have already received, and to pray together for the full visible unity of the one Church of Jesus Christ.

For more information and resources, visit the Graymoor Ecumenical and Interreligious Institute at: www.geii.org.