News/Press Releases

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is on December 8, which this year falls on a Saturday. Please note that the obligation to attend Mass is not lifted (as with other Holy Days) for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Thus, the faithful must fulfill this obligation by attending Mass for the Holy Day (either Friday vigil or Saturday), and they must fulfill their Sunday Mass obligation (either Saturday vigil or Sunday).

Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney

Vicar General of the Diocese