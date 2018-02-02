News/Press Releases

Executive Leadership Position Available

Pennsylvania Catholic Conference

The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference (PCC) is the public affairs agency of the eight Latin Rite and two Eastern Rite Catholic dioceses in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Located in Harrisburg, PA, PCC currently employs a professional staff of eight individuals who are under the leadership and supervision of an Executive Director.

Due to the impending retirement of its present Executive Director, PCC is seeking a highly-qualified and experienced individual to assume that position.

Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in theology, political science, public policy or a closely related field. A graduate level or law degree is preferred. Experience working as a lobbyist or equivalent legislative and public policy experience is essential. The successful candidate must demonstrate a knowledge of and fidelity to the mission of the Catholic Church and its public policy positions.

Applicants may present their qualifications by transmitting a curriculum vitae along with a letter of interest, in confidence, to:

PCC Executive Director Search Committee

c/o Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer

Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg

4800 Union Deposit Road

Harrisburg, PA 17111-3710