News/Press Releases

Diocese of Scranton

Superintendent of Schools

The Diocese of Scranton encompasses the 11 counties of Northeastern and North Central PA and serves approximately 350,000 in 118 parishes. Since 2010, the Diocese has been led by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera.

In 2008, the Catholic schools in the Diocese were restructured and separately incorporated as a unique school system with 4 geographic regions. There are 20 schools (16 elementary and 4 high schools) serving approximately 4,500 students. In addition, we have an Individualized Instruction Program serving students with exceptionalities. Based on total student population, the Diocese of Scranton School System is the 8th largest within the 11 counties of Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania.

The Search:

At the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, Bishop Bambera implemented a new, innovative model for Catholic Education to better position the schools for the future in what has become an increasingly demanding educational environment. The position of Secretary of Education/Chief Operating Officer was created to oversee Catholic Education, and a new vision for Catholic education is unfolding. The Superintendent of Catholic Schools will report directly to the Secretary of Education/COO.

This is an exciting opportunity for an innovative educator to transform the educational landscape for Catholic schools across the diocese. The diocese is seeking a dynamic Catholic leader with the experience and entrepreneurial spirit to partner with the Secretary of Education/COO in reimagining excellence in our schools. The Superintendent will manage expectations and be accountable for the overall academic quality of the system.

Responsibilities:

Focus areas for the Superintendent will be:

Serve as the academic leader for the Catholic schools;

Establish short and long term educational objectives;

Track and assess student academic performance;

Strengthen the commitment to the shared mission of being Catholic schools as part of our value proposition;

Inspire others, particularly principals, to define their vision and achieve the highest performance level in their schools;

Work collaboratively to develop and implement consistent policies for the school system;

Supervise the educational delivery team, including assistant superintendents and principals;

Help set expectations for staff performance in collaboration with the Secretary of Catholic Education/COO and Secretary of Human Resources;

Provide oversight for professional development of both administrators and faculty;

Assist the Secretary of Catholic Education/COO in establishing goals and benchmarks.

Qualifications:

A Master’s degree in educational administration/school leadership/curriculum and instruction; a doctorate in education or related field preferred;

Minimum of 10 year of successful school leadership;

Contemporary knowledge of academics, including curriculum development, professional development and technology;

A commitment to academic excellence across all aspects of curriculum;

Track record of leading and effecting organizational change;

Data-driven including the ability to establish success metrics;

Relationship oriented leadership style with demonstrated ability to work with a variety of constituencies (principals, boards, priests, parents, etc.);

Demonstrated experience in developing strategic partnerships with universities, educational reform groups, educational organizations, etc;

Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines;

Superintendent Letter of Eligibility or equivalent preferred;

A practicing Catholic with a commitment to Catholic identity in schools;

Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing with all constituencies.

Compensation and Benefits:

A highly competitive salary will be offered to the successful candidate. A full benefit package including health, dental and vision insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan; vacation time, etc.

Application Process:

Applications should consist of a narrative letter of interest, a current curriculum vitae with required clearances and salary history. All materials will remain confidential until finalists are identified. Finalists will be required to provide at least 3 professional references. Submissions are due by no later than March 4, 2019 and should be sent to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton Pa. 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org