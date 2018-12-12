News/Press Releases

Diocese of Scranton

Payroll Clerk/Human Resources Generalist

Position Summary:

The Payroll Clerk/Human Resources Generalist position is an integral part of the Diocesan Human Resources Office team. This position coordinates payroll processing for parishes, schools and Catholic Social Services and is also required to provide a general level of administrative support in other human resource areas, including insurance and benefit administration.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for maintaining and handling all transactions associated with the accurate and timely processing of payroll for parishes, schools and Catholic Social Services.

Consolidate and audit all worksheets submitted by multiple locations and perform data entry into the payroll system for processing.

Manage relevant employee information including new hires, terminations, salary changes, insurance deductions, direct deposit, unemployment reporting, W4 information and retirement plan administration.

Maintain appropriate payroll records and spreadsheets in collaboration with the Diocesan Finance Office in order to generate year end W-2s and 1099s.

Interact and respond timely to parish, school and Catholic Social Services administrators and employees regarding all payroll related issues.

Responsible for retirement plan administration in terms of accurate reporting and recordkeeping for new hires, tracking dates of eligibility, terminations and making sure that the appropriate employer and employee contributions are remitted.

Proactively develop policies and procedures to improve processes and promote greater efficiency.

Serves as a resource on general human resource matters including insurances, personnel policies, time and attendance and applicable employment laws.

Assists employees with insurance issues including enrollment and difficult claim resolution.

Conduct new employee orientations.

Position Qualifications and Requirements:

Demonstrated knowledge of and commitment to the Catholic Church’s mission, vision and values.

Maintain and promote a positive customer service approach to internal and external stakeholders.

Minimum of 3-5 years of payroll and human resources administration experience.

Bachelors Degree preferred.

Needs be able to respect and maintain confidentiality.

Must be a team player who possesses strong communications skills.

Computer proficiency is required.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail is required.

The ability to multi-task and also work independently with little supervision.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a cover letter with salary requirements and a complete resume with references by December 28, 2018 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton Pa. 18503

Or Email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org

EOE