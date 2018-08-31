News/Press Releases

Diocese of Scranton

Maintenance Position

The Diocese of Scranton is looking for a dependable and experienced individual to perform general maintenance duties and responsibilities. A basic knowledge of electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC, and fire systems is required. Seasonal responsibilities include grass cutting, landscaping and snow removal. This is a full-time position with a competitive benefit package and the salary will commensurate with experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact the Diocesan Human Resource Office at (570) 207-1453 for an application packet or send your resume with a minimum of three (3) references by September 14, 2018 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Ave. Scranton Pa. 18503

Or email to Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org

EOE