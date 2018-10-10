News/Press Releases

Job Description

IT Support Specialist

Position Summary:

To provide IT assistance to Diocese of Scranton organizations and users, to include infrastructure/server environment, personal computing hardware and software, enterprise software, computer networking, and telecommunications.

Reports To: Diocese of Scranton IT Manager

Position Duties:

Maintains computers and related peripheral equipment, including network (Windows) servers, and networking equipment utilized by the Diocese of Scranton.

Supports the reliability, stability and security of the Diocese of Scranton’s Windows-based server/domain environment which includes, but is not limited to, Windows domain controller(s) and Active Directory, file server and email (Exchange) server, network storage, and DNS. Responsible for server backups.

Performs troubleshooting services and assistance to isolate, diagnose, and fix problems dealing with Windows servers, fax servers, desktop and laptop computers, operating systems, software applications, and mobile equipment; Ensures customer service is a top priority.

Through IT department’s help desk, addresses users’ questions and problems related to computer software and hardware. Provides assistance using remote desktop tools.

Installs, configures, and tests workstations with supporting hardware, software, and networking components. Coordinates with IT Manager to assure timely and accurate hardware and software installation to diocesan end users.

Maintains endpoint security controls and applications on servers, workstations and mobile devices. Periodically reviews logs and reports to ensure that security controls and backups are working properly and that no unauthorized activity is taking place,

Helps manage upgrades of operating systems and software used by Diocese of Scranton organizations. Tests and deploys updates to systems and software as needed to ensure secure, reliable, and stable operation of servers, workstations, and mobile devices including Windows updates and anti-virus/anti-malware applications.

Serves as technical resource for telecommunications issues (wired, wireless and remote); assists in troubleshooting and resolution of network problems.

Supports VoIP telephone system and related software.

Assists IT Manager in maintaining lifecycle equipment replacement, computer inventory control, and software license compliance on all responsible systems. Also assists IT Manager with IT project planning and vendor management, training of end users and departmental business continuity planning;

Performs other activities as assigned.

Qualifications

Significant troubleshooting and support knowledge of desktop, mobile, and server computer hardware;

Hands-on experience with various computer peripherals such as printers, monitors, modems and other equipment;

Working knowledge of IT departmental procedures, including help desk operations;

Attention to detail and disciplined in maintaining and organizing documentation efficiently and effectively;

Ability to work with more than one project/responsibility at a time. Strong time-management skills;

Familiarity with network design, implementation, and operation, to include wireless and remote networking connectivity (e.g. VPN);

Solid knowledge of desktop software installation, including Microsoft Office, Adobe products, and the self-motivation and the ability to stay current with emerging office technologies;

Ability to perform research relating to computer software issues and make recommendations for improvements;

Ability to learn new software applications quickly and independently;

Excellent problem-solving skills. Work well under stress and time pressures to meet deadlines;

Exemplary customer skills, including dealing effectively with staff and management, both in person and over the telephone. Maintain professionalism when dealing with all customers. Demonstrate understanding and sensitivity to the needs of all end users;

Strong verbal and written communication skills. Ability to effectively summarize work activities both written and verbal, for the purpose of communicating project status to manager;

Ability to deliver on-site and remote assistance to end users, which may involve (non-overnight) travel;

Familiarity with HTML and web content management;

Physically able to lift various materials up to 65 pounds on regular basis.

Education/Training

This position requires communications and analytical skills normally acquired through two years of post-secondary education in mathematics, computer science or a related field, or equivalent technical training in a computer-related field.

Experience

This position requires three years (combined) experience related to the support and maintenance of: computer workstations and peripherals, networking equipment, Microsoft server and desktop operating systems, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Exchange, and mobile devices (primarily iOS).

Or an equivalent combination of relevant education and/or experience.

Interested applicants are asked to send a cover letter with salary requirement and a complete resume with references by no later than October 31, 2018 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue Scranton, Pa. 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org