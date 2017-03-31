News/Press Releases

Diocese of Scranton

Human Resources Generalist

Position Summary:

The Human Resources Generalist position is an integral part of the Diocesan Human Resources Office team. This position coordinates insurance and benefit administration, time and attendance recordkeeping, new hire orientation and is also required to provide a general level of administrative support in other human resource areas.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Coordinates insurance enrollments, terminations, claims, and serves as the point of contact for subscriber questions and issues. Communicates with contracted insurance consultants when necessary.

Coordinates the annual open enrollment process for all eligible Diocesan employees and clergy.

Coordinates all aspects of COBRA administration which includes maintaining the database, ensuring proper and timely notification and processing applicable payment.

Coordinates the time and attendance recordkeeping for employee and Diocesan departments.

Conducts new employee orientations.

Proactively develop policies and procedures to improve processes and promote greater efficiency.

Serves as a resource on general human resource matters and established personnel policies.

Provides administrative support to the Diocesan Human Resources Office including answering phones, filing, mailings and ordering office supplies.

Position Qualifications and Requirements:

Demonstrated knowledge of and commitment to the Catholic Church’s mission, vision and values.

Maintain and promote a positive customer service approach to internal and external stakeholders. Excellent communication skills required.

Minimum of 3-5 years experience in insurance/benefit administration and human resources.

Needs be able to respect and maintain confidentiality.

Must be a team player who possesses strong communications skills.

Computer proficiency is required.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail is required.

Must be able ability to multi-task and also work independently with little supervision.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a cover letter with salary requirements and a complete resume with references by April 14, 2017 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton Pa. 18503

Or Email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org

EOE