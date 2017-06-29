News/Press Releases

Diocese of Scranton

Grant Writer

Main Responsibilities:

The Grant Writer for the Diocese of Scranton will persuasively communicate the Diocesan mission and strategic priorities to potential funders and be responsible for identifying, researching and analyzing prospects for major gift cultivation and solicitation.

This position, reporting to the Diocesan Secretary of Development with significant interaction and consultation with the Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Schools, the Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services and other key Diocesan staff, is responsible for writing proposals for both unrestricted operating revenue and restricted projects and endowment funds in support of Catholic Social Services, Catholic Schools, Vocations, Parish Life, Parishes, the Diocesan Annual Appeal and all other Diocesan programs and services.

Grant writing responsibilities include researching funding opportunities, working with Diocesan staff to gather and prepare grant information and writing, submitting, tracking and reporting on grant proposals.

Essential Functions:

Produce sufficient number and quality of prospects; develop extensive foundation profiles; target appropriate ask amounts; and prioritize and evaluate prospects for corporate, foundation, and government grants.

Develop and prioritize projects and proposals: meet and work with Diocesan staff on a regular basis to elicit projects and programs in need of support, vet projects and programs and set priorities for funding.

Develop and foster relationships with institutional funders: find personal connections with staff, board, trustees, volunteers, donors that will ensure the attention of institutional funders.

Work with appropriate Diocesan staff to provide stewardship for existing donors.

Generate proposals for Diocesan projects and programs with institutional and individual funders.

Write or coordinate writing of all proposals, budgets, reports, and other materials.

Manage existing grants by: tracking grants; developing internal reporting systems; writing reports; maintaining excellent historical records; working with staff to ensure each project or program is meeting proposal conditions and expectations.

Monitor and manage grants to insure there is an equitable number of grant applications among the various Diocesan departments and programs.

Assist with other fundraising projects as requested.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in English, Communications, Journalism, Marketing or a similar field; three years of proven success in grant writing preferred; excellent verbal and written communication skills; strong editing skills with a keen attention to detail; experience working with corporate, foundation and public funders; excellent computer skills; knowledge of grant writing techniques and strategies; experience in program and budget development; knowledge of, and commitment to, Catholic teachings and practices and the mission of the Diocese of Scranton.

Interested individuals are asked to send a cover letter with salary requirements and a complete resume with a minimum of three (3) references by no later than July 20, 2017 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Ave. Scranton Pa. 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org