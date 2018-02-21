News/Press Releases

Director for Service and Social Justice

Qualifications

An ability to represent the Diocesan Bishop

A Masters in Theology or specialization in Catholic Social Teaching preferred

A minimum of 5 years of experience in parish ministry and/or in social justice work

An ability and desire to work in a team environment

An ability to relate to a wide variety of people of different ages, backgrounds and cultures

Reports To

Diocesan Secretary for Parish Life

Responsibilities

Oversees the Service and Social Justice resource area of the Office for Parish Life. Works to ensure that the pastoral letter, Wounded and Loved, Regathering the Scattered, and other initiatives from the Bishop are understood and implemented appropriately. Provides formation and skills training for parish-based Social Concerns Committees, aligned with the pastoral vision of the USCCB regarding parish social ministry. Represents the Diocese in pro-life activities such as the annual March for Life, local endeavors of the Pennsylvanians for Human Life, and parish pro-life activities. Provides information and resources to all parishes regarding legislative alerts on issues of justice and facilitates training for parish response in acts of direct service and advocacy for justice. Contributes to parish and Diocesan efforts to increase awareness of global mission, in cooperation with such agencies as Catholic Relief Services and Pontifical Missions Societies, and to facilitate participation in meaningful missionary activities locally and internationally. Fosters parish based action on behalf of the care of creation. Collaborates with the Director for Community and Family Development in fostering meaningful parish and family based service opportunities. Collaborates with the Director for Word in providing curriculum resources for school and parish religious education efforts related to topics of service and social justice. Collaborates with the Director for Worship in relation to specific Pontifical Masses, such as the Mass of Remembrance, Respect Life Sunday, and World Mission Sunday, along with enhancing the connections between liturgy and Catholic Social Teaching. Coordinates, with the Secretary for Development, the Social Justice Trust Fund grant program and award allocations for parish social justice projects. Coordinates the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, including oversight of grant application and review process. Works with Secretary for Parish Life in establishing collaborative relationships with Catholic Social Services and connecting their services with the appropriate parish-based outreach committees, especially in response to the POWR grant (Parishes Organizing to Welcome Refugees). Teaches classes as needed for certification and enrichment. Offers help enhancing parish partnerships.

In order to apply, please send a cover letter with salary requirements and a complete resume with a minimum of three (3) references by March 16, 2018 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton Pa. 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org