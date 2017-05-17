News/Press Releases

Diocese of Scranton – Catholic Schools’ Business Office

Job Description – Diocesan School Accountant

The financial function and responsibility of the Diocesan School Accountant position is to ensure the effective financial management and recording of financial activity within the Regional School Systems of Holy Cross, Holy Redeemer, Notre Dame and St. John Neumann.

The goals of these financial functions and responsibilities are to provide consistent and accurate financial information through financial procedures in compliance with GAAP. This will also aid in the safeguarding of Diocesan school assets.

The Diocesan School Accountant will perform the following:

Provide accounting services to all 20 Diocesan schools.

Record financial activity utilizing journal entries from a monthly closing schedule to ensure that payroll systems, expense payments, revenue recognition and other financial information is executed accurately, timely and in accordance with Diocesan policy and procedures.

Analyze financial systems and data and use proper judgment to record financial transactions.

Provide assistance to the Director of School Financial Services to ensure that effective financial services are delivered to staff and financial reports are generated in compliance with GAAP.

Ensure strict confidentiality of sensitive information.

Maintain a system of accounts and balance sheet reconciliations to support all liabilities and assets, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, processing invoices, expense coding and processing cash disbursements.

Prepare the annual budget for all school systems (consolidated per school system and individual schools).

Interact with external auditing team to provide financial information, analysis, work papers, reconciliations and other requests of data to ensure a smooth financial review of all four (4) regional school systems comprising twenty (20) schools of the Diocese of Scranton.

Position Requirements / Qualifications:

Demonstrated knowledge of and commitment to the Catholic Church’s mission, vision and values.

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting required.

Minimum 3-5 years of successful experience in accounting with considerable knowledge of FASB and GAAP financial reporting requirements.

Detail oriented and organized with the ability to multitask.

Ability to research and solve problems with minimal supervision.

Strong written and oral communication skills required.

Computer proficiency required in QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel.

Demonstrated skills in the areas of general accounting, budgeting, cash management, account analysis, financial statement preparation and reporting.

Provide support and training to the financial staff and must be a team player.

Interested individuals are asked to submit a cover letter with salary requirements and a complete resume with references by no later than May 31, 2017 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton Pa. 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org