News/Press Releases

Employment Opportunity – Assistant Director of Finance
Diocese of Scranton
Assistant Director of Finance
Job responsibilities
- Conduct Internal Control Reviews for Parishes, Schools and other Diocesan Institutions.
- Develop relationships with pastors and parish life coordinators and provide guidance relevant to financial issues as requested.
- Become familiar with Finance Office’s accounting system (AS400) and function in a leadership role in transitioning to a new Windows based system.
- Develop and implement an internal control review program for Diocesan Administrative Offices and Catholic Social Services
- Document procedures followed for all essential tasks performed in Diocesan Finance Office
- Participate in the following meetings:
Diocesan Finance Council
Diocesan Institute Board of Directors
Diocesan Institute Investment and Loan Committee
School Board
Building Commission
- Assist with monthly and yearly close
- Assist in oversight role with Catholic Social Services and Diocese of Scranton Schools Office financial reporting
- Monitor investment returns and work with the Diocesan Institute investment and Loan Committee and Director to insure that all funds are invested to earn maximum returns in relationship to investment policies
- Assist with the development of Administrative Offices budgets and provide accounting and finance support to internal customers
- Carry out accounting and other duties related to Finance Department operations as assigned.
Education and Experience Required:
- Knowledge of and commitment to the Catholic Church’s mission, vision and values.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Business Administration; C.P.A preferred
- Minimum of five (5) years’ experience as a Controller or Chief Financial Officer in public accounting
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Interested candidates are asked to send a cover letter with salary history and a complete resume with a minimum of three (3) references by January 5, 2018 to:
James Burke
Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources
300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton Pa. 18503
Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org