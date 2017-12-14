News/Press Releases

Diocese of Scranton

Assistant Director of Finance

Job responsibilities

Conduct Internal Control Reviews for Parishes, Schools and other Diocesan Institutions.

Develop relationships with pastors and parish life coordinators and provide guidance relevant to financial issues as requested.

Become familiar with Finance Office’s accounting system (AS400) and function in a leadership role in transitioning to a new Windows based system.

Develop and implement an internal control review program for Diocesan Administrative Offices and Catholic Social Services

Document procedures followed for all essential tasks performed in Diocesan Finance Office

Participate in the following meetings:

Diocesan Finance Council

Diocesan Institute Board of Directors

Diocesan Institute Investment and Loan Committee

School Board

Building Commission

Assist with monthly and yearly close

Assist in oversight role with Catholic Social Services and Diocese of Scranton Schools Office financial reporting

Monitor investment returns and work with the Diocesan Institute investment and Loan Committee and Director to insure that all funds are invested to earn maximum returns in relationship to investment policies

Assist with the development of Administrative Offices budgets and provide accounting and finance support to internal customers

Carry out accounting and other duties related to Finance Department operations as assigned.

Education and Experience Required:

Knowledge of and commitment to the Catholic Church’s mission, vision and values.

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Business Administration; C.P.A preferred

Minimum of five (5) years’ experience as a Controller or Chief Financial Officer in public accounting

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Interested candidates are asked to send a cover letter with salary history and a complete resume with a minimum of three (3) references by January 5, 2018 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton Pa. 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org