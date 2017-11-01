News/Press Releases

Diocese of Scranton

Administrative Assistant

The Diocese of Scranton seeks a service-driven individual to provide full-time executive administrative support in a highly professional manner. A minimum of three (3) years of high level administrative support experience is required; a college degree is desirable. The successful candidate must be meticulous in their attention to detail, be computer proficient, have excellent organizational and oral/written communication skills, and possess the ability to multi-task. In performing such functions, this position requires a high degree of confidentiality and discretion. Applicants must also possess a demonstrated knowledge of and commitment to the Catholic Church’s teachings, mission, vision and values.

The Diocese of Scranton offers a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits program. Interested candidates are encouraged to send a letter of interest, complete resume with salary requirement, and references by no later than January 27, 2017 to:

James R. Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue

Scranton, Pennsylvania 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org