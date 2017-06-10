News/Press Releases

Bishop Bambera will celebrate the Rite of Candidacy in the Cathedral of Saint Peter at the 12:10 p.m. Mass on Saturday, October 7, 2017 for eight men from the Diocese of Scranton, who have just completed their first year in formation to be ordained as permanent deacons in November 2020.

In this public ceremony, after having completed his “aspirancy year” of vocational discernment, along with introductory studies of Scripture, church history and the spiritual life, each aspirant now declares his formal intention to pursue ordination to the diaconate. The Church, then, in the person of the presiding Bishop, accepts and recognizes him as a suitable candidate for the Order of Deacon.

The eight men to be received as candidates, and their parishes, are:

Eugene N. Blockus, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Lake Silkworth;

Joseph J. Chimola, Jr., Saint Jude, Mountain Top;

John C. Jorda, Gate of Heaven, Dallas;

Peter J. Lemoncelli, Saint Ann’s Basilica, Scranton;

Joseph R. Marcellus, Saint Thomas More, Lake Ariel;

Gerard P. Pernot, Nativity of Our Lord, Duryea;

Angel Luis Rivera, Saint Luke, Stroudsburg;

Joseph Sudano, Saint Vincent de Paul, Milford

In addition to the new candidates along with their wives and families, participants in the ceremony will also include Monsignor David Bohr, diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation and Director of the Permanent Diaconate Formation Program, as well as the coordinators of the program. Some of their deacon formation advisors, spiritual directors and pastors are also expected to be on hand. On November 25, an additional 11 candidates in their fifth year of preparation, are scheduled to be ordained as deacons.