News/Press Releases

The Diocese of Scranton’s annual Mass and Jubilee Celebration for Women and Men Religious will be offered on Sunday, April 8, at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will serve as principal celebrant for the Mass, during which Religious priests, brothers and sisters who are celebrating jubilee anniversaries of ordination or profession of vows will be honored. CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese will broadcast the Mass live.

All women and men Religious and members of those various forms of Consecrated Life who offer service to the Church as members of secular institutes have been invited to this special event.

This year, 53 women and men Religious jubilarians serving in the Diocese will be honored. All are welcome to participate in this celebration:

Women Religious

75 Years

Sister Paula Mary Aumen, R.S.M., Sister Ave Maria Foley, I.H.M., Sister Mary Canisia Hockensmith, R.S.M., Sister M. Priscilla Kolbarchik, I.H.M., Sister M. Romaine Krug, I.H.M., Sister M. Leonore McAllister, I.H.M., Sister M. Stephanie Olek, R.S.M., and Sister Jeanne d’Arc Toolan, I.H.M.

70 Years

Sister M. Janice Barry, I.H.M., Sister Paulette Berrang, R.S.M., Sister M. Monica Byrne, I.H.M., Sister Anne Fleming, R.S.M., Sister Mary Laetitia Gillis, R.S.M., Sister M. Michel Keenan, I.H.M., Sister Caritas Kennedy, R.S.M., Sister M. Chrysta Lerhinan, I.H.M., Sister Linus Loesch, R.S.M., and Sister Maria Voorneveld, I.H.M.

65 Years

Sister Mary Frances Ambs, I.H.M., Sister M. Carleen Boehlert, I.H.M., Sister M. Josaire Brady, I.H.M., Sister Maureen Cryan, I.H.M., Sister M. Anysia Donohue, I.H.M., Sister Theresa Fitzgerald, I.H.M., Sister Dorothy Haney, I.H.M., Sister M. Anine Hopkins, I.H.M., Sister Mary Edward Loftus, I.H.M., Sister M. Jamesella Mawhinney, I.H.M., Sister Mary Joy O’Neill, I.H.M., Sister M. St. Kenneth Polley, I.H.M., Sister Mary Rassley, I.H.M., Sister M. Mercille Schneider, I.H.M., and Sister M. Francis Regis Vagt, I.H.M.

60 Years

Sister Jacquelyn Donohue, I.H.M., Sister Margaret Gannon, I.H.M., Sister Mary Martha Gardiner, I.H.M., Sister Marie Therese Marques, R.S.M., Sister M. Martin de Porres McHale, I.H.M., Sister Loretta Mulry, I.H.M., Sister Marilyn Muro, I.H.M., Sister Rita Ann Naughton, I.H.M., Sister Jeanne d’Arc Salinger, R.S.M., Sister Mary Clare Stopper, S.C.C., and Sister Eileen Marie Toole, R.S.M.

50 Years

Sister Mary Frances Conrad, R.S.M., Sister Jean Coughlin, I.H.M., Sister Rosemary Goulet, I.H.M., Sister Patricia Hauser, I.H.M., Sister M. John Michele Southwick, I.H.M., Sister Mary Denise Thomas, I.H.M., and Sister Ann Walsh, I.H.M.

25 Years

Sister Martina Hanrahan, SS.C.M.

Men Religious

50 Years

Brother Stephen LaMendola, C.S.C.