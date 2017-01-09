News/Press Releases

Hurricane Harvey is a catastrophic weather event that has caused enormous damage in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Twelve million people thus far have been affected. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has requested that each diocese participate in an emergency collection to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey. This collection will occur in the Diocese of Scranton during the weekend of September 9 and 10.

This emergency collection will be used both to support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA, and to provide pastoral and rebuilding support to impacted dioceses through the USCCB.

“This storm of historic proportions has caused great hardship for so many people,” said Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. “I ask all of us to offer prayers and support as we accompany our sisters and brothers on their long and difficult road to recovery.”