News/Press Releases

With the beginning of the new school and religious education year, the Diocese of Scranton Safe Environment Advisory Committee stresses the importance of following state and Diocesan protocols for employees and volunteers.

All employees who work with children must obtain the PA State Police Criminal History Check, the PA Child Abuse History Certification and the FBI Federal Check with fingerprinting. Volunteers serving children must also complete background checks. Those volunteers that have lived continuously in Pennsylvania for the past 10 years also need to obtain the two state background checks. If volunteers lived out of state during the 10-year timeframe, they are required to complete the FBI federal check in addition to the two state certifications.

The Protecting God’s Children (VIRTUS) sexual abuse prevention training is compulsory for all employees and those volunteers who interact with children. Individuals identified as mandated reporters of child abuse are expected to complete training on this topic. For a schedule of training sessions, please refer to the Diocesan website at www.dioceseofscranton.org (Child Protection/Safe Environment page).

Parish and School Staff Key to Compliance

As the Compliance Officer for Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace Parish in Hawley, Fran Peters tracks the progress of background checks and training for all clergy, staff and volunteers.

Every staff member and church volunteer, whether they interact with children or not, is required to attend both Mandated Reporter Training and VIRTUS sessions, sign the Code of Conduct and have all background checks done.

“It took some time, but all the members of our parish family understand the need for this and are very easy going with the process. Compliance is the standard,” Fran said.

At Saint John Neumann Regional Academy in Williamsport, Principal Rich Cummings and Safe Environment Manager Ann Wilson oversee the program.

“The implementation of these requirements is completed using a checklist detailing the six-part process and is free of charge for volunteers,” Ann said. “We strive to go above and beyond to keep our children safe.”

Father Connell A. McHugh, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in Drums, said “we have always done our best in regard to implementing the Safe Environment program. He keeps abreast of all developments; for example, by reading the VIRTUS updates that arrive on a regular basis.

“At Good Shepherd, we do give the Safe Environment program the highest priority,” he stressed.

Another important component of the program is the work of the Safe Environment Advisory Committee.

“This forum provides an opportunity for us to share our experiences and to learn how to help people deal with a societal problem that touches families, organizations and institutions – secular and religious, public and private,” said committee member Monsignor Vincent Grimalia. “Education is an important component of prevention and healing for the various forms of abuse and bullying. We need to promote educated and informed thinking to better understand the causes of abuse, and learn ways of improving methods to prevent, to protect and to provide helpful support for abuse victims.”

Kathy Bolinski, Diocesan Safe Environment Coordinator, said the Diocese is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals responsible for directly implementing the Safe Environment program.

“This is a significant task with the amount of documentation that must be collected,” she said. “These folks are on the front lines in helping to ensure that we keep our children safe.”