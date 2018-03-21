News/Press Releases

The solemn observances of Holy Week, which recall the passion and death of Jesus Christ, begin on Palm Sunday, March 25. The Masses on Palm Sunday will include the blessing and distribution of palm branches, which play a symbolic role on this day since they were first used to commemorate the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into the city of Jerusalem. The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate a Pontifical Liturgy at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton. Weather permitting, this Mass will begin in the Cathedral Prayer Garden with a blessing of palms and a Gospel reading, followed by a procession into the Cathedral.

Palm Sunday Masses at the Cathedral will also be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament begins at 6 p.m., followed by Evening Prayer and Benediction at 6:30 p.m.

Priests serving throughout the Diocese will gather at the Cathedral on Tuesday, March 27, at 4 p.m. for the Solemn Pontifical Chrism Mass, at which the Holy Oils used during the conferral of sacraments throughout the Church year will be blessed. Bishop Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist. Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin and Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John M. Dougherty will concelebrate the Mass along with all priests from the Diocese.

During this Mass, priests and deacons, along with lay representatives from Diocesan parishes, acknowledge the Bishop’s role as the unifying symbol for Church governance and pastoral guidance. Priests will renew their ordination promises. After Mass, they will receive the Sacred Chrism, Oil of the Sick, and the Oil of Catechumens, which are used in the celebration of Baptism, Confirmation, Holy Orders, the Anointing of the Sick, and the Rites of the Catechumenate. The deacons of the Diocese will assist in the blessing of the holy oils.

The three most sacred days of the Church’s liturgical year, known as the Sacred Paschal Triduum, begin on Holy Thursday, March 29, with the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper. During the Triduum (Latin for “three days”), the Church solemnly celebrates the greatest mysteries of our redemption, keeping by means of special celebrations the memorial of the Lord, crucified, buried and risen.

Holy Thursday marks the day on which Christ instituted the Holy Eucharist and the priestly Order and gave us the commandment concerning fraternal charity. At the Cathedral, the Pontifical Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper will begin at 5:30 p.m. Bishop Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist. During the Mass, there will be the rite of the Washing of Feet, which re-enacts Christ’s washing of the feet of his apostles at the Last Supper. Following this Mass there will be the transfer of the Most Blessed Sacrament to the place of repose. Adoration will continue until 10 p.m., when Night Prayer will be celebrated.

On Good Friday, March 30, and the following day (up to the Easter Vigil Mass), the Church does not celebrate the sacraments at all, except for Penance and Anointing of the Sick. At the Cathedral, the Commemoration of the Passion and Death of the Lord celebrated by Bishop Bambera will begin at 12:10 p.m. This solemn liturgy consists of three parts: the Liturgy of the Word, the Adoration of the Cross, and Holy Communion. In addition, the Stations of the Cross will be prayed at 5 p.m. Good Friday is a day of fast and abstinence.

Holy Saturday, March 31, is the day that the Church waits at the Lord’s tomb in prayer, meditating on his passion and death and on his descent into hell, and awaiting his resurrection. Morning Prayer will be at 8 a.m. at the Cathedral, followed by a retreat for those preparing to be brought into full communion with the Catholic Church and to receive the Easter Sacraments. The blessing of Easter Baskets will take place at 1 p.m. in the Cathedral.

The Vigil in the Holy Night of Easter is the night of keeping vigil for the Lord (Exodus 12:42), in which following the Gospel admonition (Luke 12:35-37), the faithful, carrying lighted candles in their hands, should be like those looking for the Lord when he returns, so that at his coming he may find them awake and have them at his table. This night’s vigil is the greatest and most noble of all solemnities in the Church. Although celebrated entirely at night, this Mass of the Vigil is the first Mass of the Sunday of the Resurrection, and it is the center of the Sacred Paschal Triduum.

Bishop Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral, beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 31. On the Holy Night of Easter, 157 people who have participated in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) will become fully initiated Catholics by the celebration of their Baptism, Confirmation, and reception of the Eucharist for the first time. This will take place during Easter Vigil Masses celebrated in parishes throughout the Diocese. They join tens of thousands of other individuals throughout the world who will become members of the Church that night.

Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord is the most joyous day in the Church year. This joy overflows into the 50 days of the Easter season, which concludes on Pentecost Sunday. On Easter Day, April 1, Bishop Bambera will celebrate a Pontifical Mass at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral. Additional Masses during the day will be at 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide live broadcast coverage of the following Holy Week services from the Cathedral of Saint Peter: Palm Sunday Mass, March 25, 12:15 p.m.; Chrism Mass, March 27, 4 p.m.; Mass of the Lord’s Supper, March 29, 5:30 p.m.; Good Friday service, March 30, 12:10 p.m.; and Easter Vigil Mass, March 31, 8 p.m.