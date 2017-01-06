News/Press Releases

The Diocese of Scranton is hosting an outdoor family movie night experience for all to enjoy this summer while raising funds for the Diocesan Catholic School System.

Disney-Pixar’s new film, “CARS 3”, will be presented by the Diocese at the Circle Drive-In, Dickson City on Wednesday, June 21, with gates opening at 7:00 p.m. and showtime at 8:45 p.m. (or dusk).

This Second Annual Catholic Schools Movie Night is open to the public.

The cost is $10 per car. Each child will receive a free popcorn!

The event is rain or shine, unless there is thunder or lightening.

All proceeds benefit the Diocese of Scranton Tuition Assistance Program.

For more information call John Farkas at 570-702-5523.